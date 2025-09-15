The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 1 and 5.

Ardingly

DM/25/2115: 1 Newcroft Cottages, Selsfield Road, Ardingly. Proposed two storey side and rear extension.

DM/25/1921: Site Of Former East Lodge Farm, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposal for 7 new build houses (Corrected address).

DM/25/2212: 1 Munnion Road, Ardingly. Proposed front porch extension. Rear single storey extension to provide a kitchen breakfast room and larger living room. Loft extension to provide a master bedroom and bathroom.

DM/25/2231: Stonehurst, Selsfield Road, Ardingly. Reinstatement of observatory tower, proposed construction of orangery and associated works, including removal of hanging tiles.

Balcombe

DM/25/2191: Broadhurst Wood, Redbridge Lane, Balcombe. Remove conservatory; remove existing 2 storey northeast extension & chimney, erect new 2 storey extension to form new entrance at ground floor; internal alterations to the house; replace all windows and doors.

Bolney

DM/25/1180: 1 Marylands, Bolney. Proposed 12m x 15m temporary clear span structure to the side of the existing building and new 3m paladin fence with gate. Amended information received and clarification on the proposed building, and amended plans revising the extent of the proposed fencing and information on landscaping.

DM/25/1195: 1 Marylands, Bolney. Retrospective planning application for a new timber close boarded fence replacing existing paladin fence and new water tank with steel clad enclosure. Amended information provided in respect of need for water tank, details of painting of water tank and enclosure to OLIVE GREEN RAL 100 30 20 and additional landscaping to southern and western boundaries.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/2150: 16 Manor Close, Burgess Hill. Proposed rear dormer with a hip to gable enlargement.

DM/25/2162: 7 Sevenfields, Burgess Hill. (T1) Oak - reduce crown by up to 2m on all aspects to suitable growth points and raise crown to 4 metres from ground level. (T2) Hornbeam to reduce crown by up to 2 metres on all aspects to suitable growth points and raise crown to 4 metres from ground level.

DM/25/2198: 4 St Johns Avenue, Burgess Hill. Proposed first floor front extension and single storey rear extension.

DM/25/2205: 5 Park Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/2211: Sharpthorns, 60A Folders Lane, Burgess Hill. Variation of condition no 2 relating to planning application DM/25/1117 - to substitute new drawings.

Chailey

LW/25/0473: Land South Of Camelia Cottage, Station Road, North Chailey. Variation of conditions 1 (plans) and 15 (vehicle access) related to Planning Approval LW/23/0199 to include various changes to plots 1-7 such as changes to garage size, amendments to windows and boundaries.

Cuckfield

DM/25/1870: Bramham Moor, Tylers Green, Cuckfield. Variation of condition No: 2 of planning permission DM/24/3088 to allow for design changes.

DM/25/2157: Renovo House, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. Demolition of existing garden outbuilding and replace with a new pool house building and gym.

DM/25/2194: Hatchgate Cottage, Hatchgate Lane, Cuckfield. Variation of condition nos 2 and 3 of planning application DM/23/3021 - to amend the details of Conditions 2 and 3 in order to facilitate a change to the specification and colour of external cladding materials on the dwelling designs approved for Plots 1 and 5.

DM/25/2196: Willowdene, Broad Street, Cuckfield. Re-pollard lime tree in rear garden back to previous cut points.

DM/25/2230: Pennings, Broad Street, Cuckfield. Ash - Monolith - (T1) Ash remove (Ash dieback). Lawson cypress (T2) - Crown reduce by 2 metres. Ash (weeping) Crown reduce branches over footpath by 2 metres.

Ditchling

SDNP/25/03037/HOU: Paygate Cottage, 23 Beacon Road, Ditchling. Two storey rear extension.

SDNP/25/03521/HOUS & SDNP/25/03522/LIS: 1 - 3 South Street, Ditchling. Structural repairs and refurbishment of first floor loft into a study room.

SDNP/25/03487/HOUS: 11 Shirleys, Ditchling. Conversion of roofspace above side wing into master bedroom by raising eaves and ridge height and installing rear dormer window and 3no rooflights. Conversion of garage into family room/play room, installation of porch canopy to front and replacement of all windows.

East Grinstead

DM/25/1741: Collingwood Batchelor, 87 - 89 London Road, East Grinstead. The application granted prior approval for the change of use of the upper floors above a Use Class E retail unit to five residential flats. This application provides information to ensure that there would not be an impact from the development on protected species and their habitats. The proposed mitigation of the potential impacts of the development will ensure that the effects of any increase in visitors to Ashdown Forest are addressed.

DM/25/2170: Little Baldwins, Lowdells Drive, East Grinstead. Oak tree at front of property - reduce over-extended section of top of tree by approx 3-4m and reduce remaining height by 1.5-2m to maintain and re-balance crown. Reduce lowest lateral branches growing over lawn by 3-4m and reduce width by 1.5-2m. Remove lowest lateral branch growing over payment on Lowedells Drive back to main trunk.

DM/25/2192: The Laurels, Lewes Road, East Grinstead. Removal of existing car port and erection of a detached double garage.

DM/25/2206: 30 Sackville Lane, East Grinstead. T1 Birch. Reduce one branch that is touching the house roof and pushing down on the telephone line by approximately 2 metres, leaving lateral length of approximately 5 metres.

DM/25/2236: 4 Buckhurst Close, East Grinstead. Oak - reduce over extended limbs on southern side overhanging garden by 3-4 meters.

Hassocks

DM/25/1682: 25 Langridge Vale, Hassocks. Erection of grey (matching window frame colour) picket fence measuring approx. 2 feet in height around the perimeter of our side and front garden.

DM/25/2100: 5 Orchard Lane, Hassocks. Conversion and first floor extension of existing 2/3 bedroom bungalow to 4 bedroom house, demolition of existing rear conservatory, erection of a single storey extension, partial conversion of garage into utility, remodelling of existing bungalow roof to accommodate bedrooms, solar panels and associated landscaping. (Amended description 01.09.2025).

Haywards Heath

DM/25/1563: 37 Knight Close, Haywards Heath. Single storey rear extension, one and a half storey side extension with catslide roof and dormer and garage conversion, together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/25/2219: Fieldway House, Lucastes Road, Haywards Heath. Pitisporum - Reduce height by 1m. Holly - Reduce canopy by 0.5m.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/2244: Bonfire Cottage, Bonfire Lane, Horsted Keynes. T1 - Oak - Crown reduce by 2m. Not beyond previous cut points.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/1966: Colwood, Halton Shaws, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed two storey side extension, internal alterations, replacement windows and external insulation with render to existing walls, external insulation to existing roof with re-tiling on north side and solar PV installation on south side.

DM/25/2036: Little Pakyns, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed alterations to fenestration on south elevation, proposed alterations to fenestration to west elevation (retrospective), proposed alterations to interior layout and finishes (retrospective).

DM/25/2180: 4 Mildred, Durrant Way, Hurstpierpoint. Rear extension, flue and change of fenestration.

DM/25/2203: 35D Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Cypress Tree (T1) : - Fell.

DM/25/2209: 39 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. (T1) liquid amber tree to be reduced by two and a half metres. (T2) Indian bean tree to be reduced by two metres and to separate the liquid amber and Indian bean tree so they can grow evenly.

DM/25/2224: 9 Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. Oak - reduce and reshape crown by up to 2.5 metres.

DM/25/2229: 1 The Old Granary, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed garage conversion incorporating 2 no front and rear facing windows to match existing.

Lindfield

DM/25/2065: St Johns Lodge, 151 High Street, Lindfield. Magnolia grandoflora-Crown raise by 3m and crown reduce by 2m. (Amended Description due to removal of hedges from application).

DM/25/2227: 1 Francis Road, Lindfield. Proposed part side extension with pitched roof and velux window. Part demolition of existing rear extension and change of fenestration. Change of fenestration to the back first floor elevation. Ground floor, first floor and second floor renovation. New conservation style velux windows to front and rear roof slopes. New timber fence and gate to front garden. New windows to front and side elevations.