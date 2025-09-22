The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 8 and 12.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/1996: 5 The Holt, Haywards Heath. Proposed front ground floor extension to extend the existing garage. Side first floor extension over the existing garage and utility room. Hip-to-gable loft conversion with dormers, with juliette balconies to the front elevation. (Amended description 09.09.2025).

DM/25/0827: Land East Of Lunce's Hill, Fox Hill, Haywards Heath. Outline planning application for the erection of up to 130 dwellings, together with the change of use of an existing barn for a flexible community and/or commercial use, along with associated outdoor space and landscaping, drainage infrastructure, hard and soft landscaping, parking, access and associated works (all matters reserved except for access). Additional information and amended plans received 03/09/2025.

DM/25/2029: Site Of Lowlands Farm, Freeks Lane, Burgess Hill. Reserved matters application pursuant to outline planning permission ref DM/18/5114 (as amended by planning application ref DM/21/3279) for the for the construction of two dwellings on the former Lowlands Farm Barn site within Sub-Phase P1.3 at the Northern Arc development (now Brookleigh) on land north and north-west of Burgess Hill.

DM/25/2243: Ousedale, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Two storey bay structure and 2no. dormer windows to front elevation, two storey rear extension.

DM/25/2271: Hill House Cottage, Handcross Road, Staplefield. Proposed access track.

Ashurst Wood

DM/25/2309: 36 School Lane, Ashurst Wood. Demolition of existing rear single-storey extension; replacement rear single-storey extension.

Bolney

DM/25/2172: Wykehurst House, Wykehurst Park, Colwood Lane, Bolney. Internal alterations to form a family home, new services throughout and alterations to layout, including new partitions walls, new doors, architraves, skirting and cornicing.

DM/25/2250 & DM/25/2251: Walnut And Well Cottage, The Street, Bolney. Single storey rear kitchen extension and extended rear patio. Installation of additional windows to existing front porch. Internal alterations including removal of modern fabric and installation of new first floor shower room and second floor WC.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/2077: 23 Valentine Drive, Burgess Hill. Demolish existing conservatory and replace with a single storey rear extension.

DM/25/2153: 16 Manor Close, Burgess Hill. Proposed porch and single storey rear extension.

DM/25/2232: 13 Janes Lane, Burgess Hill. Oak Tree (T1) - Reduce Crown by approx 3-4metres.

DM/25/2255: 19 Foxglove Close, Burgess Hill. (T1) Oak - reduce crown by approx 1m.

Cuckfield

DM/25/2199: Mytten, 40 Mytten Close, Cuckfield. Demolition of existing garage, construction of new garage, slightly enlarging the existing footprint.

DM/25/2307: 2 Tower House Close, Cuckfield. Oak Tree (T1) - Reduce overall by 2-3 metres.

Ditchling

SDNP/25/03563/FUL: Ivy Farm, Lodge Lane, Ditchling. Creation of a wildlife pond with a maximum depth of 2000mm

SDNP/25/03574/HOUS: Bydown, Shirleys, Ditchling. Erection of single storey side and two storey rear extensions, loft conversion and remodelling and extending of garage.

East Grinstead

DM/24/3051: Highfields, West Hill, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing dwelling and the erection of a care home (Class C2) and a separate building with additional care units (Class C2). Updated drainage strategy details submitted 4th September 2025.

DM/25/2025: 97 Moat Road, East Grinstead. Erection of a single storey rear extension and a double storey side extension, including demolition of existing garage and side extension.

DM/25/2204: 22 Pavilion Way, East Grinstead. Erect a 2m high wooden fence with concrete posts and base along the northern boundary.

DM/25/2223: Juhring And Hobbs Field At Saint Hill Manor, Saint Hill Road, East Grinstead. Hard paved car park with 121 spaces and toilet facilities adjacent to Saint Hill Road. Hard paved access road servicing both Juhring and Hobbs fields. Engineered grass surfaced provision of 619 spaces for temporary parking for specific events in Juhring field. Re-contouring of Hobbs field with grassed surface and provision of permanent pads for a marquee together with washroom facilities and substation with backup generator.

DM/25/2237: Drury Lodge, Cranston Road, East Grinstead. Existing Lawful Development application to formally confirm that Drury Lodge is in the correct planning class. As Drury Lodge is an HMO with 12 units, licenced to house up to 20 tenants, it should be in the Sui Generis class.

DM/25/2263: 32 Sister Ann Way, East Grinstead. (T1) Scots Pine - Fell.

Hassocks

DM/25/2104: 50 Hurst Road, Hassocks. Retrospective application for the erection of a new front boundary wall and entry gate.

DM/25/2252: 54 Friars Oak Road, Hassocks. Proposed replacement tiled roof to existing rear extension flat roof.

DM/25/2253: Land To The Rear Of 2 Keymer Road, Hassocks. Erection of a dwelling within the rear garden of 2 Keymer Road.

DM/25/2292: 1 Five Oaks Way, Hassocks. Side dormer loft conversion.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/2147: 74 New England Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/2217: Sussex Police Authority, Haywards Heath Police Station, Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath. (T2) Oak - reduce crown height and width by 2m and crown raise over car park/footpath by 1-2m . (T3) Oak - crown raise by 1-2m for clearance over entrance to car. (T7) Oak - crown raise by 1-2m to give clearance over entrance to car park.(G1) - Lime tree group - reduce by approximately 6m back to previous pollard points. (T11) - Cherry Plum - fell to ground level.

DM/25/2219: Fieldway House, Lucastes Road, Haywards Heath. Holly - Reduce canopy by 0.5m.

DM/25/2257: 40 St Pauls On The Green, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey side extension, new driveway, together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/25/2276: 15 Sherwood Drive, Haywards Heath. Ash Tree - Fell.

DM/25/2281: Land To The West Of 38 Gatesmead, Haywards Heath. T1 Oak - remove epicormic growth from main trunk. Reduce crown by 2-3m in all aspects and no further than previous reduction points. T2 Oak - reduce lower crown by approximately 2-3m and no further than previous reduction points. Reduce upper crown by 3.5-4m and no further than previous reduction points. Remove 3 lowest drooping secondary branches on 38 Gatesmead side.

DM/25/2287: 3 Lucas Way, Haywards Heath. Multiple tree work - refer tree schedule.

DM/25/2294: Land Adj To Joan Nightingale House, 27 Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath. x3 English Oaks - reduce back from gardens in Shire Lane by approximately 2 metres and no further than previous pruning points and crown lift secondary growth over path by 2m and no further than previous pruning points.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/2275: Freshfield Lane Brickworks, Freshfield Lane, Danehill. Installation of No10 carports fitting with solar panels and rainwater harvesting facilities.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/2254: Flat 1, Chantry House, 73 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Horse Chestnut - raise crown to approximately 5 metres.

DM/25/2256: 18 Dunlop Close, Sayers Common. (T1) Oak - reduce crown by 1.5m due to excessive shading.

DM/25/2264: Hurstpierpoint Lawn Tennis Club, South Avenue Recreation Ground, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Upgrade the existing clubhouse by increasing the size of the east facing windows, installing bifold doors to the south elevation, replacing the old paving stones in the external viewing area with modern composite decking and changing the entry point to the clubhouse from the east elevation to the south elevation. Replace the existing felt roofing tiles with a light weight artificial slate roof.

DM/25/2278: Little Pakyns, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed alterations to fenestration on south elevation, proposed alterations to fenestration to west elevation (retrospective), proposed alterations to interior layout and finishes (retrospective).

Lindfield

DM/25/2235: 23 Meadow Drive, Lindfield. Proposed works to extend the side and rear of the existing dwelling to provide a larger living areas to the ground floor and an additional bedroom space at first floor.

DM/25/2274: 5 Hickmans Lane, Lindfield. New porch, single-storey rear extension, rear box dormer loft conversion, and internal alterations.

DM/25/2298: 12 Brook Lane, Lindfield. Householder application to allow for a two storey side extension, two storey and single storey rear extension, new front porch and new car port with new entrance gates.

DM/25/2308: Froyls, 125 High Street, Lindfield. Birch Tree - Fell to ground level.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/1887: Scaynes Hill Millennium Village Centre, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Upgrading of heating plant to include installation of air source heat pumps including caged outdoor condenser units.

DM/25/2288: 4 Tall Oaks, Lindfield. A single storey rear extension, a loft conversion, refurbishment of front porch.

DM/25/2291: 4 Hillcrest Close, Scaynes Hill. 1 x Oak Tree - Crown reduction by 3-4m to take weight off lateral limbs, as two large limbs have failed. Decay noted at the base of the tree.

Newick

LW/25/0503: 99 Allington Road, Newick. Detached dwelling with associated parking provision.

LW/25/0505 & LW/25/0506: Hurstbourne Cottage, Cornwell’s Bank, Newick. Erection of a free standing powder coated aluminium glasshouse sited on a dwarf brick wall to match main dwelling.

Plumpton

LW/25/0501: 16 Riddens Lane, Plumpton. Single-storey and two-storey side extension.

SDNP/25/03586/LIS: Hackmans, Plumpton Lane, Plumpton. Repair works to include removal of external render to stairwell extension, the insertion of crack stitching bars and application of lime render with mock ashlar lines to match existing.

Pyecombe

DM/25/2284: 2 Frithmans, London Road, Pyecombe. Lime Tree (T1) - Repollard. Beech (Copper) (T2) - Thin by 20%.

St. John (Without)

SDNP/25/03693/FUL & SDNP/25/03694/LIS: Allington Farm, Allington Lane, East Chiltington. Demolition of 4no agricultural barns and erection of 3no replacement barns and a welcome barn building.

Wivelsfield

LW/25/0504: Puddledock, Clearwaters Farm, Clearwater Lane, Wivelsfield. Replacement extension, cladding and windows and retrospective replacement roof covering following fire damage.

Worth

DM/25/1023: Crabbet Park Equestrian Centre, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. The demolition of the existing site office and construction of a single dwelling and associated works. Amended Plans received 4/09/2025 changing position of building and amended information of a Flood Risk Assessment, Bat Emergence and Re-entry Survey and Arboricultural Report.

DM/25/1770: Annexe, 38 Fairway, Copthorne. Retrospective application for the creation of a new residential unit to be used as short term holidays lets.

DM/25/2165: 26 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. Retrospective application for a red brick dwarf wall to the front boundary.

DM/25/2247: 1 Spring Gardens, Copthorne. Scots Pine - sectional felling.

DM/25/2293: 28 The Martins, Crawley Down. Retaining brick wall and levelled areas.