The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 15 and 19.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/2332: Birch Trees Farm, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Erection of a single 3no bedroom dwelling and associated development.

DM/25/2327: Wellhouse, Wellhouse Lane, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing extension, construction of replacement extension with alterations to the existing house both internally and externally. Conversion of existing garage into habitable accommodation and construction of new garage.

Albourne

DM/25/2161: Middle House, Lanehurst, Twineham Lane, Albourne. Proposed erection of a summer house with ground floor and a mezzanine level.

Ardingly

DM/25/1533: Stonehurst, North Lodge, Selsfield Road, Ardingly. Construction of an infill extension. Conversion of an existing garage bay into habitable accommodation at ground and first floor. New conservation style rooflight, replacement garage doors and new fenestration. Relocation of existing oil tank. New air source heat pump (ASHP) and replace existing paved drive with gravel. (amended plans received 16.09.2025).

DM/25/2342: 3 Sumners, Ardingly. Proposed new outbuilding.

Ashurst Wood

DM/25/2094: The Red House, Windmill Lane, Ashurst Wood. Single storey rear infill extension. New woodburning stove flue to rear extension. Infill of small window to side elevation.

Balcombe

DM/25/2364: Beech House, Deanland Road, Balcombe. Beech (T1) - crown thinned by 30%.

Bolney

DM/25/2326: Pantiles, Cherry Lane, Bolney. Demolition of existing conservatory and lean-to, to main house. Construction of, two, single-storey extensions to main house including internal remodelling and alterations to fenestration. Demolition of dormer and construction of three new dormers to garage including bricking up of south facing window.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/1546: 13 Beaconsfield Close, Burgess Hill. New windows and doors to be added to existing warehouse. (Updated Plans received 16.09.2025 with further details on windows and doors)

DM/25/2337: The Stackyard, Malthouse Lane, Burgess Hill. Trees - T12, T13, T14 and T15 - Remove new growth since last pruning, max 2 metres. No reduction beyond previous pruning points. Raise canopy 3 metres from ground level

DM/25/2345: 20 Victoria Close, Burgess Hill. Rear extension extend beyond the rear wall by 3 metres.

DM/25/2360: Mimosa House, 54A Folders Lane, Burgess Hill. T1 - Horse chestnut - Reduce canopy by up to 2.5m height and lateral spread, but not beyond the original pruning points at c. 11m x 3m, whilst ensuring that all internal shoots are maintained.

DM/25/2363: 12 Berry Close, Burgess Hill. 1 x Oak - Reduce back to previous pruning points, approx 1-3m. Remove epicormic growth on trunk.

Cuckfield

DM/25/2325: The Orchard, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. Proposed part demolition of existing playroom and erection of a single storey orangery extension to rear of property.

DM/25/2346: 2 Chilton House, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. Maple Tree (T1) and Silver Birch (T2) - Crown Reduce by 2 metres.

East Grinstead

DM/25/1205: Mount Noddy Cemetery, Blackwell Road, East Grinstead. Proposal to erect six above ground columbariums for ashes interments and install a path in front of the columbarium. (revised plans received 16.09.2025).

DM/25/1695: 31 The Old Convent, East Grinstead. Variation of condition No: 2 of planning permission DM/23/2188/HOUS to amend the plans approved to allow for minor construction changes and changes in drawing numbers.

DM/25/2249: 17 Southlands, East Grinstead. Proposed first floor extension above ground floor.

Hassocks

DM/25/2104: 50 Hurst Road, Hassocks. Retrospective application for the erection of a new front boundary wall and entry gate. (Amended Notice 1 served 09/09/2025).

Haywards Heath

DM/25/2268: 15 Turners Mill Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed side and rear extensions. Remove existing chimney. Loft extension and conversion with dormer windows to front and rear, roof light windows to side and rear. Existing hedge replaced with 1m fence and gate relocated. New hardstanding and parking space with new dropped kerb.

DM/25/2319: North Heath, Carmelstead Close, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear extension and garden room.

DM/25/2340: 63 Queens Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed rear dormer loft conversion.

DM/25/2350: 1 Fields End Close, Haywards Heath. 1 x Oak Tree - Reduce crown by 1 - 2m and no further than previous cut points and remove epicormic growth on trunk.

DM/25/2367: South Riding, Franklands Village, Haywards Heath. Ash Tree (T1) - Fell to ground level.

DM/25/2372: 52 Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Erection of an outbuilding for use as a home office and games room.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/1912: Broadhurst Stables, Broadhurst Manor Road, Horsted Keynes. Retrospective application in relation to installation of wood burner stove and flue, stonework walls surrounding the west facing windows on north and south sides of the central building, lack of landscaping/grading in front of them, lack of vegetation above them and installation of decking in front of the window on the south side, surface of parking area, installation of additional decking/non-grassed areas on upper level, wall not built to plan and lack of second wall on upper level and boundary hedging.

DM/25/2289: Mulberries, Lewes Road, Horsted Keynes. Proposed demolition of existing chimney.

DM/25/2321: Freshfield Lane Brickworks, Freshfield Lane, Danehill. Installation of Portakabin building to provide a changing facility to the company employees.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/2229: 1 The Old Granary, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed garage conversion incorporating 2 no front and rear facing windows to match existing (Amended plans received 1509.2025).

DM/25/2285: 103 Iden Hurst, Hurstpierpoint. To relocate border fence, approx. 2.2m closer to boundary, to enclose some of the additional land included within the boundary of the property. Also keep a hedge border in keeping with the current layout and similar to surrounding properties.

DM/25/2371: 2A High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Purple plum (T1 & T2) - fell. Magnolia (T3) - reduce crown by 1-2 metres.

Lindfield

DM/25/2282: North Lodge, 1 Finches Court, Finches Lane, Lindfield. Proposed two storey extension and new single storey garage building, with new boundary treatment.

DM/25/2306: 25 Portsmouth Wood Close, Lindfield. Single storey rear extension, part garage conversion, internal remodelling and rear plot boundary treatment acoustic fence.

DM/25/2310: Lindfield Academy, School Lane, Lindfield. T126 Sycamore- Re-pollard to old pruning points. T131 Sycamore- Fell. T206- Black Poplar- Pollard at 8m.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/2323: 5 William Allen Lane, Lindfield. Proposed single storey rear extension, single storey side extension, first floor rear extension and garage conversion, widening driveway, together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/25/2368: Ashling, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Lime Tree (T1) Reduce by 1 metre.

Slaugham

DM/25/2261: Birchwood, Slaugham Lane, Warninglid. Part retrospective application for a proposed incidental outbuilding.

West Hoathly

DM/25/2369 & DM/25/2370: Burstow Cottage, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Alteration of existing modern extension including changes to fenestration and replacement of chimney stack with bay window.

Worth

DM/25/2078: 1 Bracken Close, Copthorne. Replacement of hedge bordering rear and side of property with close board fencing as used in other areas to the rear of the property.

DM/25/2318: Foresters, Copthorne Road, Copthorne. T1 and T2- English Oak - Full crown reduction, reducing the height and spread by 2-3m and remove all major hazardous deadwood within canopy, as it overhangs neighbouring property and driveway.

DM/25/2334: 18 Kitsmead, Copthorne. T1/T2 Oak- Reduce crown back to previous points ( 1.5m) maintaining natural shape.

DM/25/2349: Darsana, The Drive, Copthorne. Part garage conversion to provide a ground floor bedroom and en suite. Alterations to the existing garage including the addition of a window, new garage door and French doors at the rear. Raising of parapet and addition of a new roof covering. Addition of render to the garage front elevation.