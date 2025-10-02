Mid Sussex planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Mid Sussex district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk. You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.
Ansty And Staplefield
DM/25/2373: 6 Highfields, Brighton Road, Warninglid. Outline planning permission with all matters reserved for the construction of four detached dwellings with garages.
Ardingly
DM/25/2389: Little Deerswood, High Street, Ardingly. T1 Oak - Reduce the crown by 4.0m
Balcombe
DM/25/2394: Bowders Farm, Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe. To install 2 new stay wires on pole 615576. 3 existing stays on this pole will be removed. To replace HV poles 615577 and 615564 with stout poles.
DM/25/2395: Kibo House, Stockcroft Road, Balcombe. (T1) Large Leylandii - Fell. (T2 and 3) Two Adjacent Leylandii - Reduce Crowns By 2m
Bolney
DM/25/2400: Pilgrim Farm, Stairbridge Lane, Bolney. Change of use of two agricultural buildings to residential use (C3) to form 3no. 3 bedroom dwellings and 2no. 2 bedroom dwellings.
Burgess Hill
DM/25/0739: 66 Crescent Road, Burgess Hill. Renovation to existing side extension by raising the roof height by 0.20 metres and raising window height (amended plans received 19th September 2025)
DM/25/2335: Tree Adjacent To 32 Malthouse Lane, Burgess Hill. (T5) Oak - Remove 3 overhanging branches (2 overhanging number 32 and 1 overhanging the public pavement)
DM/25/2338: 38 Coulstock Road, Burgess Hill. Trees T8 and T9 -Thin crown by 20%, Reduce new growth by 3 meters to previous growth points. Raise canopy to 3m above ground level
DM/25/2347: 31 Royal George Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed dropped kerb
DM/25/2404: 20 Barley Drive, Burgess Hill. Oaks T2 and T3 fell.
East Grinstead
DM/25/2406: Pizza Hut, 86 London Road, East Grinstead. Variation of Condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/15/1483 to extend operating hours.
Hassocks
DM/25/2040: 10 Lodge Lane, Hassocks. Holly Tree in rear garden - fell to just above ground level.
DM/25/2432: Hassocks Parish Council, The Parish Centre, Adastra Hall, Keymer Road, Hassocks. Oak Trees X3 - Crown Lift by 5 metres
Horsted Keynes
DM/25/1912: Broadhurst Stables, Broadhurst Manor Road, Horsted Keynes. Retrospective application for the installation of a flue and stonework walls to property and then changes to landscaping including installation of decking to the south of the dwelling and changes to the parking (amended description received 22-09-2025)
Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common
DM/25/2388: 22 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Oak - Fell.
DM/25/2390: Hampton Lodge, 2 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1: Holly clump reduce to 20ft in height. T2: Yew, reduce height by 4m and blend into sides. T3: Oak, reduce crown by 2m.
DM/25/2405: Newtons, 40 New Way Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed Garden Room
Lindfield
DM/25/2407: White Lodge, Old Place, High Street, Lindfield. Partial conversion of the garage into a downstairs bedroom. Minor alterations to existing internal walls, including widening of existing openings and relocation of WC. Widening existing patio door. Lowering the sill height of an existing window. Installation of a new garden facing window.
Lindfield Rural
DM/25/2266: Walstead Place Farm House, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. The proposal seeks to add an attached two storey extension to the eastern elevation to initially provide additional residential accommodation.
Turners Hill
DM/25/2408: Shamrock Cottage, North Street, Turners Hill. Two Leylandii Trees - Fell.
West Hoathly
DM/25/2402: Glebe House, Church Hill, West Hoathly. Discharge of planning conditions 3,4 and 5 relating to planning application DM/25/1217.
DM/25/2423: Manor Cottage, North Lane, West Hoathly. G1 - Ash - Crown lifting as overhanging footpath, by approximately 5m as requested by council and reducing mixed hedge back to 3-4 meters, creating a distinguished line between trees and hedge row. T1 - Ash - Fell, as Ash die-back.
Worth
DM/25/0666: Claremont, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Change of use from a single dwellinghouse to a pair of semi-detached dwellinghouses. Conversion of rear outbuilding and main house loft space to habitable accommodation. Demolition of rear store building and rear garage. First floor side extension and remodelling of roofs (Amended plans received 22.08.2025)
DM/25/2328: 4 Spring Copse, Copthorne. Re-pollard lime tree to historical pruning points
DM/25/2376: Land To The West Of 1 - 29 Bowers Place, Crawley Down. Relocation of children's play area fence and construction of path on edge of village green. Construction of eighteen public car parking spaces within public highway boundary to replace existing footpath and verge.
DM/25/2379: Land Rear Of Heathview, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Residential development of up to 2 self-build houses.
DM/25/2387: Woodland House, Cuttinglye Road, Crawley Down. T22 Common Oak - crown lift by 5 metres and remove West facing sub lateral branches to prevent access point for squirrels to roof of the house.