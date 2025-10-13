The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 29 and October 3.

Ansty and Staplefield

DM/25/1050: Land Adj. To Barn Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Proposal to erect a single four-bedroom house in land adjoining Barn Cottage (Certificate B and Amended Plans Received 26.09.2025).

DM/25/2463 & DM/25/2464: The Barn House, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Conversion of the existing timber framed barn outbuilding into living accommodation for guests of the main house.

Ashurst Wood

DM/25/2428: Wealden House, Lewes Road, Ashurst Wood. Variation of conditions 3, 4, 5, 6a, 7, 8 and 13 relating to reference DM/22/2832 to amend wording of the conditions to explicitly exclude demolition from their time triggers.

Balcombe

DM/25/2333: Blackbirds, Bramble Hill, Balcombe. Proposed installation of an office shed in the garden.

DM/25/2433: Worth Lodge Cottage, High Street, Balcombe. Variation of Condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/24/2404.

Bolney

DM/25/2436: Chatesgrove, Cross Colwood Lane, Bolney. Proposed siting of a single unit oak framed caravan within domestic garden of Chatesgrove to provide additional family accommodation.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/1959: 4 Marlborough Drive, Burgess Hill. Proposed two storey front extension with changes to the fenestration.

DM/25/2413: 17 St Peters Road, Burgess Hill. Rear loft conversion to provide two bedrooms to existing unused Loft. Existing main roof to be changed from hip end to gable end with new rear facing box dormer.

DM/25/2427: 15 Midfields Close, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing conservatory. New single storey rear flat roof extension. New pitched roof porch canopy to side external door. Infill of existing window opening with brickwork to match. Infill of existing external door opening with brickwork to match. Existing side windowsill to be raised.

DM/25/2429: 22 Poveys Close, Burgess Hill. Proposed extension to an existing rear flat roof dormer to create an additional bedroom.

DM/25/2450: 125 Orchard Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed porch to principal elevation.

DM/25/2451: 125 Orchard Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed rear dormer extension and addition of two roof windows to facilitate a loft conversion to habitable space.

DM/25/2475: Burgess Hill School for Girls, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill. T 278: Oak - Reduce crown by 2m, height of 17m, lateral branch lift of 9m. T 284: Copper Beech - fell. T 296: Oak - Reduce branch from tear out wound by 2m, leaving finish length of 9 m. Reduce back branch to match.

Ditchling

SDNP/25/03782/FUL: Garden Pride Garden Centre, Common Lane, Ditchling. Installation of solar panels to the roofs of Garden Centre.

SDNP/25/03454/HOUS: 18 South Street, Ditchling. Erection of attached double garage to replace existing double car port.

East Grinstead

DM/25/2419: Link Cottage, Ship Street, East Grinstead. Proposed front extension to accommodate garage and turntable and alterations to roof over.

DM/25/2480: West Street Baptist Church, West Street, East Grinstead. Demolition and replacement of the front porch building with a new entrance area to the church. Changes to the side hall roof shape and alteration side hall elevation along with internal changes to the side hall. Addition of amendments to previous consents - new internal staircase to replace existing.

Hassocks

DM/25/2336: 36 Dale Avenue, Hassocks. Atlantic Cedar - to reduce 3 lateral limbs by 2.5m.

DM/25/2410: 9 The Crescent, Hassocks. Replacement of two windows to side elevation.

DM/25/2414: 45 Kings Drive, Hassocks. Erection of a flat roof rear dormer (to form an additional bedroom, en-suite and dressing area).

DM/25/2454: 33 Farnham Avenue, Hassocks. Variation of condition no 2 relating to planning application DM/25/0241 - to allow for design changes to garage roof.

DM/25/2482: 15 Silverdale, Hassocks. Proposed single storey rear extension, proposed single storey front porch extension, existing kitchen front window alteration, larger first floor ensuite rear window, and new sunpipe domes to existing rear roof slope.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/1630: Land At Hurst Farm, Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath. Variation of Condition no 2 relating to planning application DM/22/2272 - amended drawings to allow a revised access point from Hurstwood Lane into Parcel 2 of the site.

DM/25/2409: 67 Gower Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey extension and alterations.

DM/25/2438: 22 Haywards Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed 1no. storey rear and side extension and 2no. storey rear extension to the existing dwelling to provide additional living / dining space and an enlarged bedroom at first floor. Resubmission of application: DM/25/0890.

DM/25/2441: Birch House, Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. 2 x Leylandii Cupressus - reduce height by 3 to 4 metres. 2 x Black cherry trees reduce height by 3 to 4 metres.

DM/25/2462: Site Of Former Maxwelton House, 41 - 43 Boltro Road, Haywards Heath. Variation of condition no 2 relating to planning application DM/22/2218 - to enable the substitution of plans to allow for changes to the material finish of the building elevation - primarily the change from glazed balcony balustrades to railings.

DM/25/2467: 69 Wood Ride, Haywards Heath. Proposed two storey extension to the side of the property.

DM/25/2468: Flat 2, Oakdene, 40 Paddockhall Road, Haywards Heath. Replacing wooden front door with a composite front door and replacing 3 wooden framed windows with uPVC, double glazed windows.

DM/25/2487: 28 Lucastes Road, Haywards Heath. T1 Lawsons Cypress - Fell. T2 Oak - Thin by 20%. T3 Yew - Fell.T4 Willow - Coppice.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/1963: Land To the East of Freshfield Lane, Danehill. Proposed construction of a new stable block on agricultural land comprising of four stables.

DM/25/2412: Tanyard Manor, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Proposed renewal of tile hanging and associated timber accents.

DM/25/2465: Unit B3 And B5, Horsted Keynes Business Park, Horsted Keynes. Variation of condition no 2 of application HK/027/89 - A change to hours of operation is sought for units B3 and B5 only, to enable longer opening on Saturdays and additional opening on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Lindfield

DM/25/2444: 33 Dukes Road, Lindfield. Garden building.

DM/25/2447: 42 Luxford Road, Lindfield. Proposed rear flat roof dormer extension.

DM/25/2448: Little Pelham, Black Hill, Lindfield. (T1) Lime tree - reduce back to behind driveway by 2 metres (T2) Lime tree - reduce back to previous reduction points (overhang only) by 2 metres.

DM/25/2453: 43 Meadow Lane, Lindfield. Two storey pitched roof side extension front open porch / canopy and add parapet wall to existing single storey flat roof rear extension.

DM/25/2476: 37 Compton Road, Lindfield. Acers x2 (T1 and (T2)- Reduced back to previous cut points - (T1) front garden(T2) rear garden.

DM/25/2493: 92 High Street, Lindfield. Yew Tree - reduce crown by 3 metres.

Slaugham

DM/25/2411: 42 Covert Mead, Handcross. Demolition of existing conservatory. Proposed new oak porch and single storey side, front and rear extensions including conversion of existing garage. Part two storey extension. Roof extension and conversion with two dormers and five roof light windows. New surface and landscaping to drive with parking for two cars.

DM/25/2422: National Trust Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. Creation of 7 disabled car parking spaces within the main car park at Nymans Park and Garden.

Turners Hill

DM/25/2469: 96 North Street, Turners Hill. Proposed single storey extension to rear elevation, single storey extension to side elevation and new dormer to the rear.

DM/25/2470: The Rosary, Lion Lane, Turners Hill. Demolition of existing front porch. Erection of new replacement porch.

Worth

DM/25/2330: 41 Hophurst Drive, Crawley Down. Crown reduction of the field maple in the front garden by 2 metres.

DM/25/2362: 7 Woodland Drive, Crawley Down. Proposed conversion of part of garage to habitable room.

DM/25/2481: Shepherds Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Proposed replacement extension to create new kitchen.