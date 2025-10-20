Mid Sussex planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
Ansty And Staplefield
DM/25/2218: South Meadow Cottage, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Part retrospective planning application to retain existing outbuilding structure and material change of use to agricultural storage.
Ardingly
DM/25/2208: 18 Monks Meadow, Ardingly. Conversion of one half of a detached double garage block to form office / studio accommodation.
DM/25/2331: Townhouse Farm, Church Lane, Ardingly. Detached four-bedroom dwelling house incorporating home office and separate detached garage/machine store and associated landscaping and infrastructure.
Burgess Hill
DM/25/2392: Kedra, Birchwood Grove Road, Burgess Hill. (T1) Hawthorn (T2) Yew and (T3) Holly - crown reduce by 1.5m.
DM/25/2401: 33 Badgers Walk, Burgess Hill. Conversion of a detached garage into a garden room and the conversion of a uPVC front porch into a brick construction of the same dimensions.
DM/25/2502: Cherry Tree Court, School Close, Burgess Hill. Proposed installation of two Daikin EWYE070CZN-A2 air source heat pump units, to be contained within a dedicated acoustic enclosure, to serve a 22-dwelling residential property.
DM/25/2509: 203 Junction Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed rear extension loft conversion with insertion of velux windows . New side facing window and solar panels.
DM/25/2526: 20 Beacon Crescent, Burgess Hill. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer and rooflights to front.
DM/25/2531: 35 Petworth Drive, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey side extension with pitched roof. Garage conversion into habitable space.
DM/25/2543: 7 Hammonds Gardens, Burgess Hill. T1 - Oak - Crown reduce by 2m all aspects, back to previous pruning points.
Chailey
LW/25/0561: Chailey End, Oxbottom Lane, Newick. Implementation and completion of access works relating to approval LW/22/0529.
Cuckfield
DM/25/2471: Ockenden Garden Lodge, Ockenden Lane, Cuckfield. T1 Cypress- Fell, T2 Bay- Fell, T3 Bay- Fell, T4 Yew- Fell, T5 Beech - Reduce by 3m and raise the canopy by 2m as loss of light and overbearing, T6 Elder - Fell as compromising the wall.
East Chiltington
LW/25/0532: Land South Of North Barnes Lane, North Barnes Lane, East Chiltington. Construction of detached dwelling and detached garage.
East Grinstead
DM/25/2418: Dalby, 70 Halsford Park Road, East Grinstead. Two-storey side and rear extension. Reconfiguration of Front Elevation with introduction of render to partially replace hung tile cladding.
DM/25/2479: West Street Baptist Church, West Street, East Grinstead. Variation of condition nos 2, 3 and 4 of planning application DM/22/0738 - to amend the detailed drawings and allow for design changes.
DM/25/2524: 8 Sinden Heath, Felbridge. Single-storey extension and outbuilding.
Hassocks
DM/25/2443: 4 London Road, Hassocks. Proposed dropped kerb.
DM/25/2497: Clevelands, 18 Lodge Lane, Hassocks. See tree schedule for proposed works.
DM/25/2534: 7 Downs View Road, Hassocks. Roof conversion with rear facing hip to gable roof and side dormers to both sides and front rooflights.
DM/25/2557: Adj To 9 Parkside, Hassocks. Sycamore Tree (T1) - Reduce by approx 1.5 metres.
Haywards Heath
DM/25/2478: Land Adj. To Great Haywards, Wealden Way, Haywards Heath. Proposed erection of 1 No. detached self-build dwelling and single detached garage, with provision of a new access from Wealden Way.
DM/25/2491: 70 Western Road, Haywards Heath. Conversion of detached garage to home office.
DM/25/2492: 19 Lucastes Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed two-storey side and rear extensions with new front porch to existing single dwelling.
DM/25/2495: Unit 26 And 27, The Orchards, Haywards Heath. Replacement shop front.
DM/25/2507: Trees At 62-64 Oathall Road, Haywards Heath. Birch (T1) - Fell. Mulberry - (T2) Reduce crown by 2 meters. Yew (T3) - Reduce height by 2.5 metres. Yew (T4) - Reduce Southern side back to boundary.
DM/25/2525: 31 Western Road, Haywards Heath RH16 3LR. Demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement single storey side and rear extension.
Horsted Keynes
DM/25/2537: 2 Salisbury Cottages, Chapel Lane, Horsted Keynes. 1 x Silver Birch - Crown reduction of 2.5m to top, to overhang less on the neighbouring garden.
Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common
DM/25/1857: Shepherds Cottage, Stuccles Farm, Twineham Lane, Sayers Common. Retrospective change of use from agricultural land to residential garden land and change of use of the barn and stable building to residential ancillary accommodation.
DM/25/2083: 74 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear extension and loft conversion, rear dormer.
DM/25/2508: 33 Wilderness Road, Hurstpierpoint. Sycamore (T1) - Reduce Crown on Western side by 2 metres. Hazel (T2) - Reduce Crown on Western side by 2 metres. Sycamore (T3) - Reduce Crown on Western side by 2 metres.
Lindfield
DM/25/2298: 12 Brook Lane, Lindfield. Householder application to allow for a two storey side extension, two storey and single storey rear extension, new front porch and new car port with new entrance gates.
DM/25/2516: Pierpoint House, 110 High Street, Lindfield. Removal of Cherry Tree and root-ball and roots.
DM/25/2517: 85 Sunte Avenue, Lindfield. T1 - Ash - Crown reduction of up to 2m to maintain size and provide sufficient clearance from neighbouring properties.
DM/25/2521: The Pavilion, Francis Road, Lindfield. Proposal for allowance for existing iron screen and gates to be removed and restored and put back. Allowance for new brick wall and piers to be formed in reclaimed brick to match existing with inclusion of a delivery box fully recessed into the wall.
DM/25/2538: 3 Barncroft Drive, Lindfield. Ash Tree (T2) - Remove. Mature Sweet Chestnut (T3) - Remove overhanging branch. Sycamore Tree (T4) - Reduce Crown to previous points. Row of Young Cypress (G5) - Cut Back overhanging branches to rear boundary lines of plots 3-11. Sycamore (T6) - Remove. Sweet Chestnut (T8)- Remove broken branch by 7 metres.
DM/25/2554: 5 Hickmans Lane, Lindfield. New porch, rear box dormer loft conversion, and internal alterations.
Slaugham
DM/25/2473: Warninglid Primary School, Slaugham Lane, Warninglid. Proposed conversion and change of use of the existing former school into two dwellings with associated garaging/car ports, removal of existing flat roofs, portacabin and other playground structures. Construction of two detached dwellings with associated garaging within the existing former school field. New entrance onto highway and associated hard and soft landscaping.
Worth
DM/25/2532: Shepherds Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Variation of condition no 2 of planning application DM/25/0454 - to allow for a minor change to the design of the approved scheme.