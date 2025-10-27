The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between October 13 and 17.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/1996: 5 The Holt, Haywards Heath. Proposed front ground floor extension to extend the existing garage. Side first floor extension over the existing garage and utility room. Hip-to-gable loft conversion with dormers, with juliette balconies to the front elevation. (amended plans received 13.10.2025).

DM/25/2550: Hillsborough House, 118 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Change of Use from 6 no self contained flats, 4x1bed, 2x 2 bed (Class C3) to Children's Residential Home (Class C2) for a maximum of seven children between the ages of 8 and 18, with up to 5 carers working during the day and up to 3 carers at night.

DM/25/2011: Chideok, Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Remodelling of bungalow into a two-storey dwelling, including first-floor and two-storey rear extensions, fenestration alterations with associated landscaping and demolition of existing rear garage, erection of two storey detached garage to the front with first floor office, along with new access driveway.

DM/25/2243: Ousedale, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Two storey bay structure to front elevation, single storey rear extension, ridge height increase, timber cladding, render and changes to fenestration. Demolish existing conservatory. (amended plans received 14.10.2025).

DM/25/2533: Ansty Farm, Deaks Lane, Ansty. Installation of 1x new electricity pole in line with existing overhead line, to support existing line and enable connection to the existing electricity network.

Balcombe

DM/25/2311: Llain, 4 Nostel Priory Cottages, Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe. To replace all existing windows, currently comprising a mixture of wooden frames and UPVC, with Steel Replacement aluminium profiles. Alteration to external door opening to be reduced and converted to a side window. Replacement of french door with bi-fold door. Garage door replacement with bi-fold door and conversion to form part of new kitchen. Adjustment of parking bays. Front door replacement.

DM/25/2565: Lytton House, London Road, Balcombe. Reduce the overall height of the Beech tree by up to 2 metres. Reduce crown volume by no more than 30%, pruning back to suitable growth points. Clear branches from overhead utility lines. Lift canopy and reduce lateral branches overhanging the public road.

Bolney

DM/25/2449: Nyes Hill House, Wineham Lane, Bolney. Variation of condition No: 1 of planning permission DM/22/1039 to amend plans approved and to allow for minor amendments to the locations of windows and rooflights, with slight adjustments to their sizes. Modest alterations to the design and positioning of bifold doors, along with corrections to the roof plan to ensure consistency with the elevation, specifically where the proposed porch roof was previously misaligned.

DM/25/2587: Chatesgrove, Cross Colwood Lane, Bolney. Erection of oak framed side and rear extensions.

DM/25/2588: Chatesgrove, Cross Colwood Lane, Bolney. Erection of oak framed side and rear extensions.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/2082: High Oaks, 6 Woodwards Close, Burgess Hill. Proposed rear and side single storey extension incorporating the existing garage as part of the extension.

DM/25/2485: Eastern Bridge And Link Road/Holmbush Avenue, Brookleigh, Burgess Hill. Installation of a digitally printed dibond panel sign with aluminium posts.

DM/25/2549: Avondale, 3 Glendale Road, Burgess Hill. Change of use from boarding house (C2) to single dwellinghouse with integral annexe (C3). Existing external stair cases to be removed.

DM/25/2568: 91 Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed pitched roof rear extension.

DM/25/2624: 166 Junction Road, Burgess Hill. Rear single storey flat roof extension. New side window to ground floor. Raise of existing external party wall.

DM/25/2632: Land Adj To 1, 26 And 32 Sycamore Drive, Burgess Hill. T20 - Oak on grass area close to No 1 Sycamore Drive- reduce branches closest to house by 2 metres. T22 Oak on grass area behind 26 Sycamore Drive - reduce 2 lowest branches nearest to house No. 26 by 2.5 metres. T25 Oak on grass area beside 32 Sycamore Drive - remove lowest branch.

DM/25/2636: Hambrook School, Marle Place, 171 Leylands Road, Burgess Hill. T1 (0UBB) Sycamore Maple, T2 (0UBS) Sweet Cherry - crown reduce by no more than 2 metres. T3 (0UBH) and T4 (0UBJ) Wellingtonia - crown lift of no more than 2 metres. T5 (0UBU) Other Shrub - fell and remove stump.

Cuckfield

DM/25/1794: The Co-operative Food, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. New plant in rear yard within new ACE acoustic enclosure. Construct new single storey flat roof extension. New Steel security door. New ventilation. New external LED lighting to replace existing. Shop front repairs and decorations. New car park repairs and walkways (amended plans received 16/10).

DM/25/2307: 2 Tower House Close, Cuckfield. Ash Tree (T1) - Reduce overall by 2-3 metres.

DM/25/2544: 2 Mytten Close, Cuckfield. Proposed two storey extension to the rear of the property.

DM/25/2567: Oaklands North, High Street, Cuckfield. Proposed two storey extension to the side of the property.

DM/25/2586: Stonecroft, Broad Street, Cuckfield. 1 Ash tree - reduce crown by 3m. One oak tree which overhangs the garden - reduce crown by 3m.

East Grinstead

DM/25/2374: 7 College Close, East Grinstead. Retrospective application: A fence to the rear of the garden with associated gabion wall.

DM/25/2560: 10 Warburton Close, East Grinstead. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/25/2594: Coombe Place Cottage, Turners Hill Road, East Grinstead. Proposed ground floor front extensions, new first floor addition and fenestration alterations.

DM/25/2603: 4 Cantelupe Mews, 37 - 39 Cantelupe Road, East Grinstead. Change of use from Class E to Class MA to create 2 residential units.

DM/25/2604: Eden Hollow, Furzefield Road, East Grinstead. Ash tree (T1) - fell to ground level and replant with a British native species.

Hassocks

DM/25/2561: 35 Kings Drive, Hassocks. Variation of Condition 3 relating to planning reference DM/25/1224 to allow alternative external materials.

DM/25/2563: Thatchetts, 76 Keymer Road, Hassocks. (T1) Sweet Chestnut - Coppice to approximately 2m to live growth. (T2) Oak - Remove lowest secondary branch over car park area back to primary limb and reduce limb closest to house back to primary stem, approximately 3-4m.

DM/25/2581: 63 Stonepound Road, Hassocks. Conversion of existing detached single garage into habitable accommodation.

DM/25/2583: 41 The Quadrant, Hassocks. T1 - Oak - Reduce crown by 2m due to excessive shading.

DM/25/2585: 54 Woodsland Road, Hassocks. Extension of existing roof to the south over existing flat roof to garage with gable ends to the east and west and 2 No roof lights. Converting existing hip end to the north into a gable. Replacement dormer to the west elevation . New dormer to the east elevation and addition of french doors and glass balustrade.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/2452: Downlands Park Care Home, Bolnore Farm Lane, Haywards Heath. Vary condition 24 relating to planning reference DM/20/4159 to substitute amended plans.

DM/25/2570: 17 Dellney Avenue, Haywards Heath. Proposed replacement out-building.

DM/25/2582: 8 Redwood Drive, Haywards Heath. Sweet Chestnut (T19 - 4 trunks) - 1) Remove lower growth to first fork reduce by 2m identified as SW+NW, as trunks overhang 9 Redwood Drive. 2) Remove lower growth on stems SE+NE. 3) Crown Reduction of 2m overall back to previous cut points. 4) Remove any damaged, dead or diseased growth identified during above work, for safety reasons.

DM/25/2584: 21 Sunte Close, Haywards Heath. Demolition of existing side facing dormer and erection of hip-to-barn end roof conversion and flat roof rear dormer.

DM/25/2596: Brambletyne, 5 The Rushes, Haywards Heath. Rear garden - T1- Goat Willow - Coppice to 0.5m stumps. T4 - Holly - Reduce by 1-1.5m to shape. G5 - Oak x2 Reduce the heights of the two middle Oaks to match the height line of the two outer Oaks. Far right corner T6 - Oak - Reduce height by 2-3m to sound growth points. Reduce North East aspect by 1m and crown thin by 10%.

DM/25/2602: 179 Hoblands, Haywards Heath. Proposed part front ground floor extension.

DM/25/2630: 9 Badger Drive, Haywards Heath. Oak tree- reduce crown by approx. 2m and no further than previous pruning points and remove epicormic growth on main trunk.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/2440: Strouds, Church Lane, Horsted Keynes. Fell 3 conifer hedgers in the centre of lawn. Fell Maple. Reduce Yew by 2 metres on house side. Fell Cedar.

DM/25/2536: Lattenbury, Lewes Road, Horsted Keynes. Proposed first floor rear extension with proposed tile wall hanging at first floor, to match existing. Along the front elevation, ground floor portion of external wall to have a rendered finish with tile hanging at first floor to match tile hanging on rear elevation.

DM/25/2577: Farthings, The Green, Horsted Keynes. Red Prunus - crown reduce by 1.5 to 2m.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/2573: The Haven, Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Removal of condition no 1 of planning application F/67/251 - seeking the removal of the agricultural workers condition.

DM/25/2591: Amberley Farm, Bishopstone Lane, Ansty. Proposed creation of agricultural access.

DM/25/2608: 18 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Loft conversion with rear dormers and front conservation roof lights.

DM/25/2611: Leigh Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Rear and side single storey extension, new entrance porch and 4 no. dormer windows to main roof.

Lindfield

DM/25/2139: Esmeralda Cottage, 43 West Common, Lindfield. Proposed first floor side extension and roof alterations, rear facing dormer window, front facing roof light window and removal of chimney (Amended plans received 10.10.25 and 13.10.25).

DM/25/2298: 12 Brook Lane, Lindfield. Householder application to allow for a two storey side extension, two storey and single storey rear extension, new front porch and new car port with new entrance gates. (new plans received 09.10.2025).

DM/25/2542: 24 Sunte Avenue, Lindfield. Modified doors and windows to the side elevation, new doors to the rear elevation.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/2519: Springfield Farm, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Conversion of an existing agricultural barn, no longer required for storage, into 3 dwellings.

Slaugham

DM/25/2574: 4 Quinta Mews, Pease Pottage. Oak Tree (T1) Reduce whole Crown by 1.5 metres back to previous cut points.

DM/25/2579: Land At Southgate Stud, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Re-use, alteration and extension of existing store to create a 5 bay stable block.

Turners Hill

DM/25/2592: 14 Hill House Close, Turners Hill. Oak - fell.

DM/25/2605: Turners Hill Park, Nightingale Lane, Turners Hill. Various works to multiple trees within Turners Hill Park as per Tree Survey and Quantified Tree Risk Assessment. Please refer to "Aspect Tree and Risk Assessment Survey.

West Hoathly

DM/25/2580: Moatlands, Vowels Lane, West Hoathly. Variation of Conditions 3 and 5 relating to planning reference DM/21/0376 to revise the wording of the conditions. Removal of Condition 4 relating to DM/21/0376.

Westmeston

LW/25/0404: Middleton Common Farm, Middleton Common Lane, Streat. Section 73a retrospective application for a log cabin,

Worth

DM/25/2572: 27 And 29 Hophurst Drive, Crawley Down. x2 Alder Trees (T7) and (T8) - Reduce height by 4 metres. Reduce remaining canopy by 2 metres to match, Crown lift to 4 metres.

DM/25/2575: Little Sneg, Brookview, Copthorne. T2 Oak - Prune back lateral limbs on property side by approximately 1.5 m back to previous pruning points. T3 Oak Prune back lateral limbs on all sides by approximately 3m to balance crown leaving the spread at 7m.

DM/25/2613: Sandhill, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Conversion of the existing garage into ancillary accommodation, that will include a playroom, pool changing room and storage in the roofspace.

DM/25/2614: 2 The Glebe, Copthorne. Red Oak Tree - Crown reduce back to previous pruning points and remove approx 3 metres of re-growth.