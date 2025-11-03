The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between October 20 and 24.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/2615: Holmsted Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. A new vehicular access onto Cuckfield Road, including a part retrospective and part proposed internal roadway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/2634: Land Adjacent To Batchelors Farmhouse, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill. Outline Planning Application with all matters reserved (except the means of access from the public highway) for residential development and the construction of up to 26 dwellings, with vehicular accesses, and new footpath links to Keymer Road, the provision of new landscape amenity space, areas of ecological enhancements, together with associated Highways, Drainage and Utilities works associated with the proposed development.

Ashurst Wood

DM/25/2474: Land South Of Hammerwood Road, Ashurst Wood. The erection of twelve houses, comprising 4x two bedroom houses, 4x three bedroom houses and 4x four bedroom houses, with associated access (Via Yewhurst Close) and parking

Balcombe

DM/25/2685: Albany, Deanland Road, Balcombe. Conversion of garage into habitable space with replacement higher flat roof.

DM/25/2710: Jobes, Balcombe. T1 - English Oak: Crown lift 1.5m, Crown thin 10%. T3 - English Oak : Crown lift 5m, Crown thin 20%. T5 - English Oak : Fell.

Bolney

DM/25/2003: Malthouse Field, London Road, Bolney. Roof extensions to the west and east elevations, including porch extension and Juliette balcony to the eastern side, with new dormers on the west and north roofslopes. Existing dormer window on eastern rooflsope reduced. Single storey extension to western elevation and associated changes to windows and doors. (Revised plans received 16.10.2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/2644: Wykehurst House, Wykehurst Park, Colwood Lane, Bolney. External works within the grounds of Wykehurst House to include: Garden wall repairs, alterations to existing entrance gate, installation of new entrance gate and new plant equipment area.

DM/25/2645: Wykehurst House, Wykehurst Par,k Colwood Lane, Bolney. External works within the grounds of Wykehurst House to include: Garden wall repairs, alterations to existing entrance gate, installation of new entrance gate and new plant equipment area.

DM/25/2654: Wykehurst House, Wykehurst Park, Colwood Lane, Bolney. Retrospective permission is sought for repairs to roof damage and missing tiles, replacement to lead work, installation of lightning protection, replacement of rotten timber windows timber framework and cracked or missing glass panes. Partial retrospective permission is sought for electrical fittings removed and unsafe wiring throughout the building, including concealed redundant wiring from previous layers or refurbishment and new electrical through out, removal of redundant/leaking pipework, including concealed tanks within modern room additions and new plumbing through out. Permission is sought for repairs to external weathered and cracked stonework, replacement/rebuild of courtyard wall which is listing.

DM/25/2655: Wykehurst House, Wykehurst Park, Colwood Lane, Bolney. Retrospective permission is sought for repairs to roof damage and missing tiles, replacement to lead work, installation of lightning protection, replacement of rotten timber windows timber framework and cracked or missing glass panes. Partial retrospective permission is sought for electrical fittings removed and unsafe wiring throughout the building, including concealed redundant wiring from previous layers or refurbishment and new electrical through out, removal of redundant/leaking pipework, including concealed tanks within modern room additions and new plumbing through out. Permission is sought for repairs to external weathered and cracked stonework, replacement/rebuild of courtyard wall which is listing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgess Hill

DM/25/2198: 4 St Johns Avenue, Burgess Hill. Proposed first floor front extension, single storey rear extension with partial garage conversion, reclad dormer and external alterations. (Amended description 24.10.2025).

DM/25/2510: 30 Clifton Road, Burgess Hill. (T1) Oak -Remove 4 x lower tree limbs which are leaning into the garden of 31 Clifton Road.

DM/25/2624: 166 Junction Road, Burgess Hill. Rear single storey flat roof extension. New side window to ground floor. Raise of existing external party wall.

DM/25/2634: Land Adjacent To Batchelors Farmhouse, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill. Outline Planning Application with all matters reserved (except the means of access from the public highway) for residential development and the construction of up to 26 dwellings, with vehicular accesses, and new footpath links to Keymer Road, the provision of new landscape amenity space, areas of ecological enhancements, together with associated Highways, Drainage and Utilities works associated with the proposed development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/2640: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land N And NW Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And, Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Reserved matters application to consider access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale pursuant to application DM/21/3279 (original reference DM/18/5114) for parcel P1.2 comprising of the construction of a primary school with nursery and special support centre, car parking, multi-use games area, playing fields, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

DM/25/2642: Land To The South Of Kings Way, Burgess Hill. Proposed 1no. standing sign.

DM/25/2665: 6 Oak Hall Park, Burgess Hill. Ash T1 - reduce crown by 2m due to excessive shading. Field Maple T2 - reduce crown by 1m due to excessive shading.

DM/25/2689: 61 Sycamore Drive, Burgess Hill. Proposed Loft Conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/2723: 9 Folders Close, Burgess Hill. 1X Leyland cypress (T18). To be reduced in height by 5 metres.

Chailey

LW/25/0575: Church Farm, Church Lane, Chailey Green. Variation of Condition 1 (plans) – related to Planning approval LW/25/0069 to include changes to internal layout, changes to shape of windows and changes to Southern extension to omit windows in favour of rooflights.

Cuckfield

DM/25/2713: Land Behind 5 And 6 The Dell, Cuckfield. Ash tree- Fell.

Ditchling

SDNP/25/03954/HOUS: 13 South View, Ditchling. Single storey front extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Grinstead

DM/25/1949: 75 Blackwell Farm Road, East Grinstead. Retrospective application for the installation of a pergola on existing decking.

DM/25/2620: 19 Austen Close, East Grinstead. Garage conversion into habitable space, new front window and new roof.

DM/25/2643: Home Farm, Lewes Road, East Grinstead. Residential use of barns in connection with existing farmhouse.

DM/25/2649: Meadway, Dunnings Road, East Grinstead. Proposed ground floor front extension, facades reconfigurations, new roof dormers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/2686: 199 Estcots Drive, East Grinstead. (T1) Oak - remove left stem to bottom union and remove two branches over car park on right stem.

DM/25/2687: 199 Estcots Drive, East Grinstead. (T1) Oak - Fell.

DM/25/2725: 5 Holtye Avenue, East Grinstead. T1 Oak - Raise Crown to approx 5m by removing first 2 lateral limbs and pruning minor lower limbs. Thin remaining crown by no more than 10%.

Hassocks

DM/25/2659: Land Parcel Adjacent To Stonepound Ridge, London Road, Hassocks. Hawthorn, Sycamore and Oak - Trim by approx 1m to provide street light clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/2674: Land Opposite 41 London Road, Hassocks. Hazel and Ash - Trim trees surrounding the column number 29, at a 60 degree angle from the light head and clear the lighting head by 1m, so that light is able to reach the road below and maintain public safety.

DM/25/2697: 6 Queens Drive, Hassocks. Demolition of the existing garage, construction of new incorporating green house to rear.

DM/25/2698: 4 Queens Drive, Hassocks. Demolition of the existing garage, construction of new incorporating green house to rear.

DM/25/2709: 3 Shepherds Walk, Hassocks. First floor extension to the south consisting of enlarging the back bedroom into an ensuite and converting the ground floor garage into a study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haywards Heath

DM/25/2351: 19 Dellney Avenue, Haywards Heath. Variation of condition 3 of planning application DM/25/0771 to allow for an alternative external finish on the workshop (weather edge cladding instead of brickwork).

DM/25/2356: 30 Greenways, Haywards Heath. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 5.10m, to a maximum height of 3.31m and the height of the eaves to 2.85m (Amended application form received 20.10.2025).

DM/25/2539: 12 Brodford Way, Haywards Heath. Knocking down of internal kitchen wall into garage and converting garage into habitable space.

DM/25/2593: 52 Pasture Hill Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed double storey and single storey extensions including cladding and brickwork to match existing house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/2618: Chalkhill, Princess Royal Hospital, Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Construction of new high dependency unit within existing hospital including a range of new clinical facilities to support patients with high needs. In association with the internal alteration a new secure patient area is to be created adjacent to the building with revised external fire access routes and a new 5.2m high security fence.

DM/25/2635: 37 Wickham Way, Haywards Heath. Proposed two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

DM/25/2650: 7 And 8 Bluebell Close, Haywards Heath. Hornbeam (T1) - Crown reduce by approx. 2 metres. Oak Tree (T2) - Crown reduce on west side by 2-3 metres.

DM/25/2653: 7 Orchid Park, Haywards Heath. Pine Tree - Fell to above ground level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/2660: 45 Haywards Road, Haywards Heath. Oak Tree - crown reduce by 2-3 metres.

DM/25/2668: 16 Mill Stream Meadow, Haywards Heath. T17 Oak - Reduce the overall canopy by up to 2m back to relevant growth points to allow more light into the gardens and reduce the wind sail effect on the oak, necessary due to its significant wounds open to decay and exposed roots bordering the stream. Also remove significant deadwood and vertically hanging branches to avoid the risk of damage from them falling into neighbours' gardens and/or blocking the stream and contributing to an increased flood risk.

DM/25/2680: 29 Muster Green South, Haywards Heath. Maple - Reduce crown by 3m.

DM/25/2701: 6 Calbourne, Haywards Heath. Blue Cedar (T1) - Remove and replant with substantial tree species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/2708: Great Mead, Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield. Oak (T1) - Crown reduction by 4m. Ash Tree (T2) - Remove to ground level.

DM/25/2719: 69 Western Road, Haywards Heath. T1 Pine - crown lift tree by 2m to allow for vehicle access to the front of property and cut away from the phone line. T2 Oak tree - crown reduce tree by 2m.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/2629: Nationwide, 58 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Partial Change of Use under Class MA from Class E commercial to Class C3(a) Dwellinghouse.

DM/25/2661: Land At Coombe Farm, London Road, Sayers Common. Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except for access) comprising a residential development of up to 210 dwellings (Use Class C3); with associated access; landscaping; amenity space; drainage and associated works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/2666: 19 Dunlop Close, Sayers Common. Oak (T1)- reduce highest 3 lateral limbs on South side by 2m to reduce overhang to property. Oak (T2)- raise crown to 4m due to excessive shading.

DM/25/2684: Bentley Cottage, Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Demolish existing garden room and replace with new for ancillary use to the main dwelling.

DM/25/2691: Bentley Cottage, Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Rear extension. Internal alterations. Alterations to South elevation. Decking to rear elevation with steps down to garden level. Replacing window to existing kitchen with french doors and glass handrail.

Lindfield

DM/25/2678: 35 Hickmans Lane, Lindfield Haywards Heath. Replacement of windows and doors, removal of garage door and replaced with window, new mono pitch and flat roof over existing entrance and garage, re-roofing existing conservatory and internal alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slaugham

DM/25/2647: Land East Of Brighton Road, Pease Pottage. The retention of an existing temporary sales suite building together with the associated ancillary structures, to be used as a community facility with parking and landscaping.

St. John (Without)

LW/25/0457: 52 Bevernbridge Cottages, South Road, South Common, South Chailey. To change existing third floor front window into door with balcony.

Turners Hill

DM/25/2631: Burleigh Oaks Stables, East Street, Turners Hill. Part retrospective, part full planning application for the partial retention and alterations to a hard surface and delivery of associated landscaping.

West Hoathly

DM/25/2693: Lower Barn, North Lane, West Hoathly. Mature Oak (T1) - Reduce overhanging branches back to previous points and reduce over extended lateral limbs by 2-3 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westmeston

LW/25/0577: The Gallops, Middleton Common Lane, Streat. New front enclosed porch including replacement of roof to existing outrigger extension and garden building to replace existing gazebo.

Worth

DM/25/2397: Witham Cottage, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/24/2772 to allow for substitution of drawings to show: the rear-facing first floor bedroom window to be changed to glazed French doors with fixed sidelights and fixed glazed window, addition of rooflight and rear Juliette balcony and on the front elevation reduced roof windows and the north side elevation corrected to show roof gutter line and hanging tiles to upper flank wall of first floor gable extension.

DM/25/2690: 1 Copse Close, Crawley Down. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/25/2692: 14 Fermandy Lane, Crawley Down. Reduce Oak Tree by 2 - 3m.