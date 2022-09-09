Mid Sussex to host a Local Proclamation recognising King Charles III's accession

His Majesty King Charles III succeeded to the throne as soon as Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away. The King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10.00hrs tomorrow morning, Saturday 10 September in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace.

The Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, without The King present, will proclaim the Sovereign, and formally approve various consequential Orders, including the arrangements for the Proclamation.

The King will then convene His Majesty’s first Privy Council, at which he will make his Declaration and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve Orders in Council which facilitate continuity of government.

King Charles III pictured in May (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Accession Council will be followed by the Principal Proclamation, which will be read at 11.00hrs from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s Palace. The Proclamation will be read by Garter King of Arms, accompanied by the Earl Marshal, other Officers of Arms and the Serjeants at Arms. This is the first public reading of the Proclamation.

Further proclamations will be read across the UK to formally recognise His Majesty King Charles III as the new Head of State.

The Mid Sussex District Council Local Proclamation will take place at 2pm on Sunday 11 September at the Council’s Oaklands Road offices in Haywards Heath. The ceremony will be undertaken by MSDC chairman Margaret Belsey.