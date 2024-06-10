Mid Sussex’s Liberal Democrats back new manifesto with NHS at the heart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats have launched their General Election manifesto and outlined a plan to save health and care services. The manifesto offers a bold and fully costed £9bn plan to tackle the health and care crisis.

The bold plan to save the country’s health services includes:

Giving everyone the right to see a GP within seven days, or within 24 hours if they urgently need to, with 8,000 more GPs to deliver on it.

Guarantee access to an NHS dentist for everyone needing urgent and emergency care, ending DIY dentistry and ‘dental deserts’.

Boost cancer survival rates and introduce a guarantee for 100% of patients to start treatment for cancer within 62 days from urgent referral.

Alison Bennett, with Liberal Democrat candidates Liz Jarvis, Daisy Cooper and Jess Brown-Fuller.

The Liberal Democrat manifesto will also include a plan to overhaul the water industry and tackle sewage pollution, a dedicated mental health professional in every primary and secondary school and a return to community policing including a new Burglary Response Guarantee to tackle unsolved crimes.

Attending the launch in London, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett said: “Families and pensioners across Mid Sussex are fed up with being taken for granted by the Conservative Party.

“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats at this election is a vote to elect a strong local champion who will fight every day for our NHS and care.

“People desperately want change - from fixing our health and care services to returning to proper community policing - and the Liberal Democrats have a plan to make our community a better place.