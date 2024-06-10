Mid Sussex’s Liberal Democrats back new manifesto with NHS at the heart
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Liberal Democrats have launched their General Election manifesto and outlined a plan to save health and care services. The manifesto offers a bold and fully costed £9bn plan to tackle the health and care crisis.
The bold plan to save the country’s health services includes:
-
Giving everyone the right to see a GP within seven days, or within 24 hours if they urgently need to, with 8,000 more GPs to deliver on it.
-
Guarantee access to an NHS dentist for everyone needing urgent and emergency care, ending DIY dentistry and ‘dental deserts’.
-
Boost cancer survival rates and introduce a guarantee for 100% of patients to start treatment for cancer within 62 days from urgent referral.
The Liberal Democrat manifesto will also include a plan to overhaul the water industry and tackle sewage pollution, a dedicated mental health professional in every primary and secondary school and a return to community policing including a new Burglary Response Guarantee to tackle unsolved crimes.
Attending the launch in London, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett said: “Families and pensioners across Mid Sussex are fed up with being taken for granted by the Conservative Party.
“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats at this election is a vote to elect a strong local champion who will fight every day for our NHS and care.
“People desperately want change - from fixing our health and care services to returning to proper community policing - and the Liberal Democrats have a plan to make our community a better place.
“The Liberal Democrats are fighting for local people and giving communities the change they want.”