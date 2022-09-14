Midhurst 69-home development approved

The application, from Metis Homes, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (September 8).

The new homes will be built on what is currently the West Sussex County Council depot site, in Bepton Road, with 25 of them – 36 per cent – classed as affordable.

The authority usually calls for applications to include 50 per cent affordable housing but an independent surveyor advised that this would make the scheme unviable.

Proposed layout of the 69-home Midhurst development

Chairman Heather Baker: “I’m delighted to see this site finally coming to some sort of conclusion.

“It’s been such a mess for so long and it will be a fantastic improvement to the site and a great opportunity for more homes for people in Midhurst – particularly those affordable homes.”

The site was allocated in the South Downs Local Plan to take 65-90 homes but in March 2021, an application for 75 homes – 24 per cent affordable – was refused, with over-development being one of the concerns raised.

The authority received seven objections to the latest plans, including from Bepton Parish Council and the Midhurst Society.

Concerns included the low number of affordable homes, the impact the development would have on local infrastructure such as schools, and the fact that gas boilers would be installed in the new homes.

Another concern centred around water neutrality.

Since Natural England published a position statement one year ago, developers have had to show that their new builds will not result in any more water being used than beforehand.

Metis plans to do this by ‘recharging the aquifer’ – essentially reducing the amount of impermeable land on the site to allow more rainwater to soak through to the groundwater below.

Andrew Shaxson had his doubts, calling the idea ‘an interesting scheme to get round an issue which would otherwise stop this thing dead in its tracks’.

Officers, though, said they felt it was ‘achievable and appropriate’ – though they had yet to receive any feedback on the matter from Natural England.