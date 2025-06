A by-election has been called for the West Sussex County Council division of Midhurst.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The by-election is being held to fill a vacancy following the recent resignation of Cllr Dr Kate O’Kelly, who had represented the area since 2017.

The candidates will be announced on Thursday 3 April and voting will take place on Thursday 1 May 2025. The results are expected on Friday 2 May 2025.