Midhurst Town Council announces proposal to purchase historic Lilac Cottage

Midhurst Town Council has announced their proposal to purchase the historic Lilac Cottage in the town.

The Town Council, in a statement, said: “Midhurst Town Council is proposing to purchase the historic Lilac Cottage, formerly the librarian's cottage, attached to Midhurst Town Council's chambers, offices and hall at The Old Library on Knockhundred Row.

"The property is in poor condition with an unworkable floorplan for modern living. Midhurst Town Council would like to purchase the property for community use, with a view to giving the newly founded Midhurst Community Hub a permanent home.

"The Midhurst Community Hub is a charity formed by the founders of Midhurst foodbank.

"They will be working in partnership with other local organisations to provide support for local people.

The Midhurst Community Hub is charity that aims to offer a respite care service for older people with mild cognitive impairment, dementia, short term memory loss and confusion.

The services that the Community Hub at the South Downs Centre in Midhurst also include being able to signpost to a wide range of local support services.

The Town Council also stated its intention to ask for public opinion regarding the purchase.

The council said: “The purchase of Lilac Cottage would require a Public Works Board Loan from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities.

"This would be repayable on a fixed rate over a 25 year term.