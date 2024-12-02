Mims Davies MP and colleagues to force a vote on Labour’s Family Farm Tax

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield & the villages and colleagues to force a vote on Labour’s cruel Family Farm Tax

The future of farmers across East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages will be the focus of a major Parliamentary vote next week in an effort to overturn Labour’s vindictive Family Farm Tax.

Despite Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Environment Secretary Steve Reed previously promising to protect farmers, under Government proposals, more than 100,000 farms across the country will be hit by new inheritance tax laws.

They will be devastating for family farms and pose a serious risk to domestic food security and food prices.

The Conservative Party has set up a petition at www.stopthefarmtax.com for people to back British farming and oppose the new tax and on Wednesday, the Conservatives will force a vote and ask Labour MPs whether they will take the chance to back British farmers.

An Opposition Day Debate will discuss the Family Farm Tax and give all MPs, including Labour MPs, the chance to say no to the Government’s cruel plans.

Among those urging everyone to vote against the tax is Mims who said: "Labour’s political choice to target farmers is a cruel blow to the industry and will affect workers and consumers across East Grinstead, Uckfield, the villages, and the whole country.

"Despite tens of thousands of farmers descending on Westminster, which was the biggest demo I've joined and seen in 10 years, and hundreds of thousands signing a petition against the Family Farm Tax, Labour are intent on continuing this vindictive tax.

"But on Wednesday, all MPs including Labour MPs, have the chance to reject Keir Starmer’s plans and help protect hundreds of thousands of farmers, their families and communities like EGU.

"I know people here will be looking towards Labour MPs to see how they vote and I am urging them to reject this tax. We need food security and we must protect our farmers and family farms.

"I am sure people here and across the country will never forgive them if they destroy to farming industry as this tax will ultimately do."