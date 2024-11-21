Mims Davies MP and Shadow Minister for Women speaks on AskHerToStand Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages & Shadow Minister for Women speaks on AskHerToStand Day 2024 encouraging passionate and brilliant women to stand for Parliament

50:50 Parliament is a friendly network helping women progress in politics.

They are an inclusive, intersectional campaign taking action to build a better democracy by inspiring, encouraging and supporting women with their brilliant #AskHerToStand and #SignUpToStand programmes.

Men still outnumber women by 2:1 on most elected bodies and we need to campaign for change for a better gender balance in the corridors of power at national and local level.

Click HERE to SignUpToStand

Mims Davies MP said:

"Today is AskHerToStand Day! Now as the Shadow Minister for Women, I am thrilled to be encouraging as many women as possible to come forward, do my job, and stand for Parliament.

If you are a bright and amazing woman, or you know of any in your community who could be a great elected official, then they need to come and join me and us in Parliament.

The job can be tough, of course, but it's the most rewarding and amazing job you can do - you set your own diary, work with people from all backgrounds, and all different thoughts and ideas, and you can really influence change.

This year is also the 106th Anniversary of the Qualification of Women Act which gave women over 21, the right to stand for election as a Member of Parliament.

So please do ask the women in your life who are showing leadership and potential and commitment to their community to stand and be part of a 50:50 Parliament.

We've reached 40% of women represented here in Westminster and I'm proud to be the 380th woman ever elected to the House of Commons and swear in. But that isn't enough - men still outnumber women in Parliament and it's crucial we get more women onboard and into our local councils too.

We need women and men working together in equal numbers to address the real challenges we face as a nation.

Now, it's time to sign up and stand - starting your journey to join me in elected office.

Please come and join us and consider being part of the 50:50 Parliament by clicking the SignUpToStand button on the 50:50 website and their friendly team will help you go on your next step of your political journey.

Don't wait! Sign up today on this AskHerToStand Day and come and join me in Parliament!"