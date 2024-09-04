Mims Davies MP announces 'Meet Mims' Q&A event Wivelsfield
Mims Davies MP's is thrilled to announce her upcoming 'Meet Mims' Q&A event in Wivelsfield for residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages.
Too many people feel remote from the important work their MP's do both in Parliament and locally.
Mims Davies MP states she recognises that headline party politics may be a turn off for many, but it is still Parliament that has to make important decisions on so many issues that the country faces.
Mims said: "My series of 'Meet Mims’ events is a chance for local constituents of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to come along, hear from me as their Parliamentary representative and to have an independent local journalist put me on the spot.
“There will also be a chance for the audience to ask me questions too when booking your tickets."
Wednesday 25th September, 2024 19:00 - 20:00 Wivelsfield, Venue TBA
This event is very kindly sponsored by Nancy Bikson.
Due to security considerations, the venue will be provided shortly prior to the event, only registered attendees will be admitted and Photo ID will be required for entry. If the latter presents problems, please contact my office in advance and alternative arrangements can be made.
