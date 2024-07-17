Mims Davies MP approach to Department for Education re Local Academy Funding
"I have written the following letter to the new Secretary of State for Education.
I have raised concerns brought to me by constituents who are parents and staff linked to the University of Brighton Academy Trust schools in the area.
This follows previous meetings and correspondence with Ministers prior to the General Election.
At that time, the then Minister for The School System and Student Finance, Baroness Barran, had confirmed she was already in close contact with the Trust on a number of matters.
It is vitally important that the current funding concerns are resolved in a timely way."
