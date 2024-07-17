Mims Davies MP approach to Department for Education re Local Academy Funding

By Mims Davies MP
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024, 13:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mims Davies MP has written to the Secretary of State for Education regarding the Local Academy Funding

"I have written the following letter to the new Secretary of State for Education.

I have raised concerns brought to me by constituents who are parents and staff linked to the University of Brighton Academy Trust schools in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This follows previous meetings and correspondence with Ministers prior to the General Election.

Mims Davies MP letter to Secretary of State for EducationMims Davies MP letter to Secretary of State for Education
Mims Davies MP letter to Secretary of State for Education

At that time, the then Minister for The School System and Student Finance, Baroness Barran, had confirmed she was already in close contact with the Trust on a number of matters.

It is vitally important that the current funding concerns are resolved in a timely way."

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice