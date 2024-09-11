Mims Davies MP backs British Farming Day

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages Backs British Farming Day

This Back British Farming Day 2024, Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages is demonstrating her support for British farmers and growers and celebrating the high-quality, environmentally friendly and nutritious food they produce for the country.

May this year, a brand new package was announced by the Conservative government, unveiling at the Farm to Fork Summit hosted by the then Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, at Downing Street , supports domestic food production, boost innovation in the sector supporting it to reach its economic potential, and recruit the next generation of farming and food leaders.

The plan involved:

Mims Davies MP on a tractor outside Parliament BackingBritishFarming

Ensuring the sector has access to affordable and sustainable energy and water

Cutting planning red tape to make it easier and quicker to build glasshouses

New investment to boost innovation in the sector, where Defra will look to double to £80 million the amount of funding given to horticulture businesses when compared to the EU legacy Fruit and Vegetable Aid Scheme.

The new government are following our initiative.

Mims Davies MP said: "Food security is vital to our national security and I have and always will back British farmers, and I pay tribute to the incredibly hard work and constant dedication of our farmers which keeps food on our tables and looks after our precious environment.

“Our local farmers and growers work incredibly hard 24/7 365 days a year to keep food on our tables in Britain and we must work harder to ensure they have the support they need.

I'm very proud to come from a family with a strong farming background and welcomed the Conservative government's package of measures to support farmers, particularly those which will encourage people to buy British.

“I was also pleased to celebrate Farm24 in August with the local NFU team, members and residents about what the key issues are locally, including livestock infrastructure, rural crime, livestock worrying, food security, countryside code messaging and more.

“Labour’s manifesto has a farming section of only 87 words and has not committed to safeguarding the agricultural budget from cuts and has yet to rule out repealing agricultural property relief. Which could force family farms across the country to be sold, threatening our food security and farming heritage."