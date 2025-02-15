Mims Davies MP celebrates National Apprenticeship Week 2025 with apprentices in Westminster

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages welcomes apprentices to Parliament for National Apprenticeship Week 2025

Mims said increasing the number of apprentices across East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages can help boost the local economy which is crucial for us, local residents, businesses and students.

This year is it taking place from 10th to 16th February 2025 and brings together everyone passionate about apprenticeships and skills to celebrate the value, benefit, and huge opportunity they bring.

Mims Davies MP with local apprentice in Parliament

Individuals, employers, and partners from all over England have been gearing up for National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), especially following the launch of the new website and communications toolkit.

Mims was thrilled to welcome local apprentices from East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages to Parliament for the Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase.

You can visit the National Apprenticeship Week 2025 website here for more information, to download the toolkits, and to get involved.

Mims Davies MP said: "It's National Apprenticeship Week 2025!

"I was thrilled to welcome apprentices from my constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages to Parliament - especially for the brilliant Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase which launched 9 years ago and had around 120 apprentices from employers all across the country came together in Parliament showcasing their amazing skills.

"We were also joined by representatives from education, training providers, the media, trade associations and more.

"Giving young people proper training and the prospect of a better future helps everyone here my constituency and I'm delighted to see their popularity growing.

"Not only do Apprenticeships provide young people a fantastic start in life, but also the chance to learn a trade and the purpose and pride that come with it.

"I greatly enjoy meeting our incredible apprentices from EGU all year round, but particularly for National Apprenticeship Week #NAW2025"