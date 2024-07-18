Mims Davies MP encourages residents to take part in MSDC parking charges consultation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP shares Mid Sussex District Council's 21-day consultation on proposed extension of parking charges to evenings and weekends. Launched coincidentally straight after the General Election and may have escaped attention - maybe done deliberately for that exact reason.

Mid Sussex District Council have launched a 21-day consultation on proposed extension of parking charges to evenings and weekends.

The current Liberal Democrat led Cabinet leadership brought forward various changes which would create different parking rates across the area with parking charges increasing by 30% in East Grinstead, 20% in Haywards Heath and 10% in Burgess Hill whilst also introducing a very unwelcome commencement of evening, Sunday and bank holiday charges.

They are now also proposing to extend the current charging hours for all town centre car parks until 8pm on Mondays through to Fridays. Additionally, they plan to introduce a daily tariff for Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Mims Davies MP encourages residents to take part in parking charges consultation

This proposed daily tariff is £1.50 in East Grinstead and Haywards Heath, and £1.00 in Burgess Hill car parks.

The formal consultation period will last for 21 days beginning on July 11, 2024, and will end at 12 noon on Thursday 1st August 2024.

Mims Davies MP said: "It is clear the parking charges the Lib Dems and their coalition that now run MSDC are trying to introduce on Sundays, Bank Holidays, and evenings are a huge concern for residents, local businesses and our night time economy.

“This was launched straight after the General Election and may have escaped attention and that maybe was deliberately done for that reason.

“While cost of living remains a challenge this Lib Dem Council has also overseen a 10% increase in councillor allowances and so it is even more important we challenge this on behalf of our residents and our businesses. The impact on local shoppers and visitors to East Grinstead high street, those using our great bars and restaurants, going to church on Sunday are all impacted.

“Those without the luxury of off street parking will be affected and this is the thin end of the wedge. We know the spectre of village car park charging looms too. Uckfield in nearby Wealden benefits from free parking that have been consistently protected to support local businesses. I hope the council is listening to EGBA and its petition where it is crystal clear our local government economy will be in jeopardy due to this unwarranted potential action.

“This is why I would like to encourage all residents and businesses to complete the consultation on parking charges launched by Mid Sussex District Council.

“The deadline to have your say is Thursday 1st August, 2024.

“In times of financial challenge previously when I was on MSDC under leadership with Cllr Wall we voted through a 5% reduction, and I have seen no such leadership from this group including Alison Bennett MP, who at the time of being the prospective Parliamentary candidate was sending out mass messages to our community raising her concerns about the cost of living and indeed her own profile, whilst proposing and now delivering a differential pricing structure and increased car parking charges, unfairly penalising people based on where they live.

“This is pure hypocrisy.

“If you don't agree with this appalling strategy, it's vital your voice and opinions are heard during this consultation so please do contact MSDC with your objections by either emailing: [email protected] or writing to:

Monitoring OfficerMid Sussex District CouncilOaklands, Oaklands RoadHaywards Heath, West SussexRH16 1SS.

“Please do contact me too so I can add this to my representations via the contact form on my website. Please also share this information so that as many voices, insights and impacts are heard by the Council."