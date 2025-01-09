Mims Davies MP highlights how cold weather shows importance of Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages highlights how current cold weather shows importance of Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge number of elderly residents in East Grinstead, Uckfield, the villages, and beyond - many of whom live on fixed incomes - are now being faced with the impossible decision between heating their homes and staying warm during these freezing times and affording basic necessities such as eating.

During the election, those closest to Keir Starmer said Winter Fuel payments would continue if he became Prime Minister and there were no plans in place to change eligibility for these benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the previous Government, 11.8 million pensioners received up to £600 in Winter Fuel Payments and Pensioner Cost of Living Payments.

Freezing weather in Mims' constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages (EGU)

On top of this, over 1.1 million Cold Weather Payments worth £29.6 million were paid out from November 2023 until the end of March 2024 with over £9 million of this going to low-income pensioners receiving Pension Credit.

Before Christmas, Mims raised in the House the Social Security Advisory Committee concerns, not least around processing Pension Credit and the lack of an impact assessment.

Mims has been clear from the start about her opposition to the cruel policy to scrap the Winter Fuel Allowance and will continue to speak out against it as well as closing the debate on the topic in the chamber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims Davies MP said: "Whilst we're facing this cold weather, I'm constantly reminded of the many elderly residents in my constituency and beyond who will be struggling between keeping their houses warm and buying basic necessaties this month.

Snow and freezing weather in Mims' constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages

"The allowance, which was a lifeline for many of our elderly residents and family, is essential for keeping homes warm and safe during these harshest months of the year.

"This is a stark reminder of how the Labour government is completely out of touch with the realities faced by our residents.

"Please do take a moment or two to check in on your friends, neighbours, family during this cold weather. We must look out for each other as our government aren't doing so."