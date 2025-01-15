Mims Davies MP in Chamber for UQ on gas storage levels given near energy shortage and blackouts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages was in the Chamber for UQ on Gas Storage Levels given near Energy Shortage and Blackouts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mims Davies MP was in the Chamber yesterday for the Urgent Questions asking the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero if he will make a statement on gas storage levels.

Mims' constituents in East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, and all over the country will be aware of the freezing temperatures experienced across the United Kingdom last week, and the concern in particular for our elderly residents who Labour took the Winter Fuel Allowance from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, many may not be aware of how close we came to an energy shortage and blackouts.

Mims Davies MP in the House of Commons listening to UQs

Mims joined the chamber to hear what the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero had to say on the matter as on Friday Centrica, the owner of British Gas, issued a stark warning that freezing weather and a spike in demand had reduced our gas storage to “concerningly low” levels—26% lower than this time last year.

This, at a time when temperatures dropped below freezing for an extended period of time, our stores were set to last for less than a week.

Earlier in the week the National Energy System Operator issued a call for electricity providers to step in to provide extra electricity to meet demand and limit the risk of blackouts, paying 10 times the average daily amount to keep the lights on, all of which will end up on the energy bills of our constituents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

blackouts, paying 10 times the average daily amount to keep the lights on, all of which will end up on the energy bills of our constituents.

Mims Davies MP in the Chamber for Urgent Questions on Energy Security

Andrew Bowie MP and former Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, asked:

"Does the Minister think the Secretary of State regrets not backing that proposal in 2010?

Does he accept that the push towards renewables will lead to higher levels of intermittency, and does he accept that we will need to urgently review our gas storage capacity in the immediate future?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims Davies MP said: "It's crucial the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero acknowledges how close we were in the United Kingdom to energy shortages and blackouts.

"My constituents in East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, and across the UK were dealing with freezing temperatures, unaware of what else was happening.

"Energy security needs to be a priority and I hope the Secretary of State will treat it as such."