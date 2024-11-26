Mims Davies MP in Chamber on White Ribbon Day

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages in Chamber for HO questions wearing white ribbon on White Ribbon Day

Together we can prevent violence against women and girls. Today is White Ribbon Day, and the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, this marks the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence. Men’s violence against women and girls is rooted in harmful masculine norms.

This White Ribbon Day, White Ribbon UK are encouraging men to hold themselves accountable to women, and to each other, so we can affect positive behaviour change to transform harmful cultures.

Today, and every day, we need to stand up as allies to women and girls, so that they can live their lives free from violence, and the fear of it.

That means calling out the comments and the jokes that other men make, at work, in parliament or in the pub. It means taking responsibility for your own behaviour, both men and women, and it means being an allies not a bystander.

You can be an ally to women and girls by listening to and understanding their lived experiences and by reflecting on your own attitudes, behaviours and assumptions, and encouraging your friends, family and colleagues to do the same.

More information and resources can be found here: whiteribbon.org.uk/

Mims Davies MP said: "Yesterday was White Ribbon Day - by working together we can prevent violence against women and girls.

"Starting with men as our friends and allies - we can and must address the attitudes and behaviours that contribute to the very sad fear of violence for women in our daily lives.

"With understanding, partnership, effort and real positive behaviour change we can all help to transform lives and most importantly women's experiences.

"I was pleased to be in the chamber for HO questions proudly wearing my white ribbon, we must take action and get involved in protecting women and girls."