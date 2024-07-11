Mims Davies MP in East Grinstead after Queen Victoria Hospical visit
Mims said; "Hello from East Grinstead!
“I’ve been on mum duty this morning and up at the brilliant QVH - Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - with their brilliant facilities.
“We received a truly amazing service and thank you to the team.
“I’m off to Uckfield now for the business expo from Ashdown Radio which I’m really looking forward to being part of.
“We’ve got surgeries being booked, casework being responded to, and a busy constituency Friday tomorrow as you’d expect.
“So very much back in the swing of things as a constituency MP so do get in touch if you need any help or support - [email protected] or using the contact form on my website."
