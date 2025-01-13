Mims Davies MP in Newick with PCC Katy Bourne OBE on safer streets for women and girls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages in Newick with PCC Katy Bourne OBE on safer streets for women and girls

Mims Davies MP was in Newick at the weekend speaking with residents alongside PCC Katy Bourne OBE and local campaigner Sarah Webster on safer streets for women and girls.

As Shadow Minister for Women, Mims was honoured to open and close the debate on Tackling Violence against Women and Girls in the Chamber on Thursday.

When it comes to domestic abuse or any kind of criminality aimed at women and girls in our community, criminality is criminality, wherever it is found. Domestic abuse, wherever it is, must continue to be tackled. It cannot remain untackled; it must always be uncovered.

Mims Davies MP with PCC Katy Bourne OBE and local campaigner and candidate Sarah Webster

Mims welcomed the measures the Minister outlined in her speech and the strategy, in terms of education, support and the pursuit of justice, particularly in respect of deepfakes and intimate images.

All too often, people feel that they will not be heard. Sadly, there is a leap from rhetoric to intimidation and then potentially to violence when it comes into the political arena. We need to ensure that that does not seep down into what victims feel might happen to them if they come forward and speak out.

Mims Davies MP said:

"Hello from a very sunny - but very cold - Newick, alongside Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne OBE.

This weekend we've been out speaking to residents of Newick with Cllr Sarah Webster ahead of my Meet Mims event taking place in February. Be sure to register to my newsletter for more info.

A large number of residents saw my opening speech for the debate on Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, which is brilliant. Thank you all for watching this very important debate.

Katy has been working hard to keep us safe here in Sussex and we discussed just what she's been working on, including the Safer Streets Fund and installing CCTV cameras which the footage has already been used in court.

If you're a women or girl, and you're worried in any way, shape or form, there are lots of details on Katy's website and the safe space Sussex websites."