Mims Davies MP Joins BBC Politics South East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies MP was on BBC Sunday Politics South East as MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages.

Mims Davies MP was recently elected as the Member of Parliament for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages in Sussex with over 19,000 votes.

Following the King's Speech Mims was on Sky News speaking about the Labour Govenment's plans and on BBC Politics South East with Charlotte Wright speaking on the important speech and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mims Davies MP said: "I was thrilled to join presenter Charlotte Wright and other guests on BBC Politics South East on Sunday 21st July.

Mims Davies MP on BBC Politics South East

“We discussed the King's Speech, Summer Recess, what effect GB energy will have on our bills, whether mobility scooters should require a license, and what exactly we MPs get up to during Summer Recess - and no - it's not all sunshine and deckchairs!

“Recess is our most busiest, and best time in my opinion. It's spent fully in the constituency with the residents, the businesses, markets, attending community lunches, Weald on the Field in Uckfield, surgery appointments, and the emails still come in hundreds every day.