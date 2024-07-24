Mims Davies MP Joins BBC Politics South East
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mims Davies MP was recently elected as the Member of Parliament for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages in Sussex with over 19,000 votes.
Following the King's Speech Mims was on Sky News speaking about the Labour Govenment's plans and on BBC Politics South East with Charlotte Wright speaking on the important speech and more.
Mims Davies MP said: "I was thrilled to join presenter Charlotte Wright and other guests on BBC Politics South East on Sunday 21st July.
“We discussed the King's Speech, Summer Recess, what effect GB energy will have on our bills, whether mobility scooters should require a license, and what exactly we MPs get up to during Summer Recess - and no - it's not all sunshine and deckchairs!
“Recess is our most busiest, and best time in my opinion. It's spent fully in the constituency with the residents, the businesses, markets, attending community lunches, Weald on the Field in Uckfield, surgery appointments, and the emails still come in hundreds every day.
“You can watch the full episode on BBC iPlayer here: BBC One - Politics South East, 21/07/2024"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.