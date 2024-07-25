Mims Davies MP joins ITV News after PMQs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages was pleased to join ITV News after the 1st PMQs since the new Parliament started.
Mims could be seen in the Chamber yesterday as MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages for Oral Questions on Northern Ireland ahead of Prime Minister's Questions where she was seen on the front bench next to former Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak MP.
Mims was then interviewed on ITV News after PMQs along with fellow MPs.
"I was pleased to be in the chamber for the Oral Questions on Northern Ireland with fellow MPs.
Following this was the first PMQs of Parliament and I was pleased to be beside the former Prime Minister for this important session covering a wide variety of topics from support for Ukraine and the NATO summit, as well as support for young people and families, as well as a wide array of questions from fellow Members of Parliament.
I also joined ITV Meridian after discussing what was mentioned and debated.
I'm sure I speak on behalf of every MP when I say we'd all like to express our horror and sadness for the British soldier in Kent who was stabbed.
We all wish him the speediest of recoveries and have his family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers."
