Mims Davies MP joins Specsavers for hearing and eye test encouraging residents to get booked in

Mims Davies MP joins Specsavers Parliamentary Clinic for Hearing and Eye Test encouraging residents to get booked in

Mims Davies MP was delighted to join Specsavers for their Parliamentary Clinic, hosted by Marsha De Cordova MP and Yasmin Qureshi MP.

Parliamentarians were invited to visit Specsavers’ pop-up clinic where clinicians were on hand to deliver eye and ear health checks.

Using state-of-the-art OCT scanners which produce a 3D image of the eye and video otoscopes which examine inner ear health, Mims was also able to learn about her own eye and ear health as well as how Specsavers delivers health checks to thousands of patients across East Grinstead, Uckfield, the villages and the UK every day.

Mims Davies MP having her hearing checked during Specsavers Parliamentary Clinic

Mims had the opportunity to see Specsavers’ interactive map showing her which community optometry and audiology services are commissioned in the local area.

Everyone’s hearing changes over time, Mims was pleased to have her hearing checked and heard from the team how it’s perfectly normal to experience this changes over time. If you think you may need a bit of help to recover the sounds that you’ve been missing, it all starts with a hearing test.

Some individuals may be at a higher risk of developing problems with their sight, including:

Those with a family history of glaucoma

Those aged 40 or over

Those aged 60 or over

Mims Davies MP having her eyes tested during Specsavers Parliamentary Clinic

Mims Davies MP said: "It's crucial we keep up with our eye tests to ensure we're healthy and don't have any underlying problem that could cause long term issues down the line.

"Eye tests play a huge part in making sure our eyes stay healthy. Not only are they important for indicating whether you need to start wearing glasses or change your prescription, but also for detecting common eye conditions. Another test a lot of people don't get booked in for - hearing tests - which Specsavers also offer for free!

"Specsavers recommend having an eye test at least every two years and you can find your local store here:

"https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores?

"Don't wait until it's too late - eye tests can take roughly 20 minutes so please book now!"