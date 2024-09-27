Mims Davies MP letter to Secretary of State on NPPF/Planning Consultation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages letter to Secretary of State on NPPF/Planning Consultation

Mims Davies MP was written a letter to the Secretary of State on the NPPF/Planning Consultation.

As the MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, Mims wrote to the SoS on behalf of the communities in EGU about this Government's approach to housebuilding and to share her response for her consideration to the recent proposed reforms to the NPPF and other changes to the planning system consultation.

Numerous concerned constituents, pressure groups and local parishes have already been in touch; they are aghast at where we are at in terms of the Government's proposal - determined to share their resounding fears of the impact of these potential reforms.

Mims has urgently asked to meet with the SoS alongside her Sussex MPs and Council Leaders to discuss this matter further and help us to find alternative solutions.

