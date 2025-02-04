Mims Davies MP marks World Cancer Day in Parliament with football legend Bryan Robson OBE

Mims Davies MP raises awareness of World Cancer Day attending meetings and receptions in Parliament.

World Cancer Day is an international awareness day observed every 4th February to raise awareness about cancer, encourage its prevention, and mobilise action to address the global cancer epidemic.

The new World Cancer Day campaign 2025-27 “United by Unique” places people at the centre of care and will explore new ways of making a difference. It offers a 3 year journey from raising awareness to taking action.

Cancer touches millions of lives in East Grinstead, Uckfield, the villages and beyond in countless ways, but it doesn't define who we are. We are more than a disease, more than a statistic.

Each year, hundreds of activities and events take place around the world, bringing communities, organisations and individuals together, in schools, businesses, hospitals, marketplaces, parks, community halls, places of worship – acting as a powerful reminder that we all have a role to play in reducing the global impact of cancer.

In a display of unity within the cancer community, a coalition of cancer charities, world-leading cancer clinicians and oncologists, patients, and industry experts gathered in Parliament calling on this Government to urgently implement a big and bold National Cancer Control Plan.

Also in attendance of RadiotherapyUK's event was their Patron Manchester United and England football legend Bryan Robson OBE. Bryan’s life was saved by radiotherapy when he had cancer.

Mims Davies MP said: "Today is World Cancer Day and I have been honoured to attend multiple events and meetings in Parliament with brilliant individuals and groups working so hard to raise money for cancer research and more.

"Behind every diagnosis lies a unique human story – stories of grief, pain, healing, resilience and love - I have huge admiration for the inspiring, brave individuals who come forward and share their stories helping others to do the same.

"The unfortunate reality is 1 in 2 of us will develop some form of cancer in our lifetime and we must do all that we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this cruel disease.

"Thank you to RadiotherapyUK who organised a very informative reception today on World Cancer Day, it was an honour to meet and speak with the representatives from the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign, including their Patron, Manchester United and England football legend, Bryan Robson OBE.

Together, we are #UnitedByUnique