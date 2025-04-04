Mims Davies MP meets with CashAccess discussing Banking Hubs coming to East Grinstead and Uckfield

Mims was thrilled to share the news that we are going to have 2 new Banking Hubs in East Grinstead and Uckfield town.

During Mims' meeting with CashAccess, it was confirmed that East Grinstead will have an ATM, whilst Uckfield won't. This decision was made based on looking at the map and the location of other local ATMs in the area.

Mims has launched an online survey to gather resident's views on locations, opening hours and more:

Mims Davies MP said:

"I'm thrilled we're going to have 2 new Banking Hubs coming to us in East Grinstead town and Uckfield town.

"I know is very welcome news for our amazing small businesses, older residents, our more vulnerable residents, and anyone who needs face-to-face contact.

"Following this news, I organised a meeting with the team from CashAccess to discuss how this process would work, timeframes, what services are provided, opening hours, locations and so much more.

"I have also launched a quick online survey for residents to complete to feed back to CashAccess the views of residents on locations, opening hours etc.

"So please do take 5minutes to share your views on our new Banking Hubs:

"https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/banking-hubs-survey

"Thank you to the team from CashAccess for their time and I look forward to our regular communications on this moving forward."

Mims is aware that the location of the Banking Hubs is a key point that residents are raising and Mims asked about the location and was told that they're looking at different options and won't be disclosing the exact location until the lease is signed, but will try to make it as central as possible.

Furthermore, opening times are a key question coming from residents and Cash Access confirmed the Banking Hubs will be open Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm. Mims raised that a number of residents would benefit from them being open out of working hours. There are a number of pilots for Saturday mornings taking place and they're seeing how these are going - Mims raised that East Grinstead and Uckfield would like to be part of these pilots and future ones.

These Banking Hubs aren't just for personal banking, they're also for business banking. Meaning our brilliant local charities, churches, lions clubs, farmers markets, start-ups, community groups and more will all have access to the hub to deposit cash into any more.

Each banking hub has a counter where you can access cash services:

pay in cash (notes and coins) and cheques

withdraw cash (notes and coins)

check your balance

pay utility bills

top up your gas and electricity

access change-giving services (for registered businesses)

These Banking Hubs will be financed by the major banks, with smaller banks subscribing to the services.

With over 142 banking hubs open across the UK, with more in the pipeline, CashAccess are hoping to have 350 to be open by 2029. This is a fast-growing scenario and a recognisable brand on the high street – which they're hoping will be the norm for high street banking.

There will also be a rota of community bankers – a different one for each day of the week - and this will be decided on which bank has the most customers in the area. For example, Lloyds on Monday, Barclays on Tuesday and so forth.

Mims asked if the team would partner with other appropriate teams? As both Mims and our PCC, Katy Bourne OBE, have been working on getting a police station in East Grinstead, and if a joint venture could be possible using the same building.

Whilst Mims was informed that Banking Hubs aren't normally in a shared premise and are stand-alone, it is something they might be able to look into in the future.