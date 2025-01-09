Mims Davies MP opens debate on tackling violence against women and girls and grooming gangs scandal as Shadow Minister for Women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages opens debate in the Chamber on Tackling Violence against Women and Girls and Grooming Gangs Scandal vote

Mims Davies MP opens debate on Tackling Violence against Women and Girls in the Chamber as Shadow Minister for Women as well as closing the debate.

As more facts come to light, it is clear that a national inquiry needs to be held. However, it is not true to say the Conservatives did not take action in government. For example, we launched The Report of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, led by Professor Jay, and were implementing the recommendations.

The Conservatives also set up the Grooming Gang Taskforce, which led to over 550 arrests and the protection of over 4,000 victims. More information about the scale of the grooming gangs as the IICSA was in progress and the inquiry in Telford was completed.

Mims Davies MP in the Chamber

Constituents have also asked if the Conservatives rejected a request from Oldham Council - no. The Conservatives when in government did not receive a formal request from Oldham Council, a request made by one councillor alone, in September 2022 came before the conclusion of the IICSA.

After Labour lost control of Oldham Council, the Council formally requested a national inquiry but the Government suggests that it is 'for Oldham council alone' to decide whether to launch an investigation.

Furthermore, it is not 'far-right' to want just for the victims of mass gang rape.

It is shameful that Keir Starmer has resorted to applying smear tactics from 20 years ago and thinks they will work today.

Mims Davies MP speaking on the grooming gang scandal and tackling violence against women and girls

A national inquiry is needed because local inquiries do not have legal powers to summon witnesses, take evidence under oath or requisition evidence. The leaders of the Manchester Inquiry resigned last year because there was still a cover up and they did not have the powers needed to get evidence.

Finally, the Conservatives are not killing the bill. Labour are using their supermajority to ignore calls for an inquiry and drive through a bill which wrecks our education system.

Their bill makes no mention of the grooming gang scandal.

Mims and the Conservatives support measures to protect vulnerable children, which is why the amendment calls for a national inquiry on the grooming gangs scandal. The Conservatives do not support measures to smash up 30 years of cross-party progress on our education system, which is why the amendment calls out these changes.

Mims Davies MP said: "I was pleased to open and close the debate in the Chamber today, as Shadow Minister for Women, on tackling violence against women and girls.

"Let us all agree, and say clearly - we do not accept any abuse directed at us as Members of Parliament, Ministers and people speaking up for women and girls, such as that we have seen in recent days.

"When it comes to #domesticabuse or any kind of criminality aimed at women and girls in our community, criminality is criminality, wherever it is found.

"We can equally agree on how wonderful Dawn Dines is. She has led the Stamp Out Spiking campaign and brought such energy to it.

"Let us ensure that the voices and the asks of the women and girls in our communities are listened to."