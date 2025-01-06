Mims Davies MP organises meeting with 'No To Wivelstown' team against further development in Wivelsfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies MP for Wivelsfield is pleased to have organised a meeting with local campaign group 'No To Wivelstown' against further development in Wivelsfield

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mims Davies MP organises meeting with local campaign group against further development in Wivelsfield.

A housing developer wants to build 150 homes on land south of Green Road in Wivelsfield Green, where are already 141 being built and where infrastructure isn't in place. Such as the primary school being oversubscribed, GPs at capacity and traffic up a huge amount making it even more difficult for residents to get around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Labour government and Labour MP, Helena Dollimore, are committed to building 1.5 million homes.

Mims Davies MP alongside former MP for Wivelsfield where she worked on accessibility at Wivelsfield Station

Mims became the MP for Wivelsfield in the most recent election which became part of her East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages seat and has already had an open, free meeting with residents in Wivelsfield back in September so residents could join her and raise concerns for their area.

Mims is committed to protecting our precious green spaces and looks forward to working with the community.

Mims Davies MP said: "I’ve been eagerly involved in the planning situation happening in Wivelsfield as I know this is a large concern to the residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I couldn’t attend the meeting in December, so the Thursday before Christmas I asked for a meeting with the No To Wivelstown team and this will take place later this month.

"I have been blessed to grow up, live and serve in a county with some of the most quintessentially British landscapes; our beautiful rolling countryside, our coastline just a short journey away, our woods and rivers alongside our Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) and National Parks are a crucial part of what makes our county so special.

"We must protect these from unwarranted development and bulldozing and I will continue to fight to protect our green spaces with new homes in the right places.

"I look forward to working together on this and other initiatives for the sake of all our communities in Wivelsfield and beyond."