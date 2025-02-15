Mims Davies MP organises Newick 'MeetMims' Q&A event for residents

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages was thrilled to organise her 'MeetMims' Q&A event in Newick

Mims Davies MP was thrilled to organise another of her 'MeetMims' Q&A events, this time in Newick.

These events provide the change for them to meet, in person, with their Member of Parliament and ask her questions on local issues, raise any concerns, and hear answers.

Mims previously hosted her MeetMims event in Wivelsfield in September, 2024 and more recently in Nutley in January.

Since becoming MP for the new East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages seat, Mims has worked around the clock on the priorities of her constituents criss-crossing the area from Wivelsfield, Newick and Chailey, across to Uckfield, Buxted and Maresfield, and up to Copthorne, Pease Pottage and Turners Hill.

Whether in Parliament or locally, her focus is always on ensuring she is visible and approachable by listening to your views and concerns.

Mims and residents covered an array of topics from planning issues, potholes, mobile phone signal, council tax, Modality, and so much more.

Mims Davies MP said: "Firstly, a huge thank you to everyone who took the time to join me in Newick for my MeetMims event.

"My series of 'Meet Mims’ events is a chance for local constituents of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to come along, hear from me as their Parliamentary representative and to have an independent local journalist put me on the spot.

"I very much look forward to my next event as I'll be hosting them up and down our constituency ensuring as many residents as possible, have the chance to ask me any questions in person that concern them on the local area.

"See you at the next one!"