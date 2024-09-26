Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages raises awareness for Organ Donation Week

Mims Davies MP raises awareness for Organ Donation Week (23rd – 29th September).

NHS Blood and Transplant is celebrating 30 years since the establishment of the Organ Donation Register (ODR) and are urging everyone to register their organ donation decision online at www.organdonation.nhs.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the inception of the ODR across the UK there have been more than 100,000 transplants, with around 60,000 patients still alive today!

Mims Davies MP raises awareness for Organ Donation Week

This is a tremendous achievement and underpins the important role the ODR plays in saving and improving lives of seriously ill patients and why Mims would like to encourage residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to register their organ donation decision.

In the South East there have been 472 transplants but 928 patients are still waiting for the generous gift of life by a donor family. There are only 4,343,654 constituents in the South East who have registered their organ donation decision.

Every day someone in the UK dies waiting for a transplant, due to a shortage of people donating. At present, there are more than 7,500 people waiting for a transplant. However, as only 1,400 people die (only 1%) in circumstances where organ donation is possible, every donation is precious and can make such a difference.

Mims Davies MP said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This week is the very crucial Organ Donation Week and I am appealing to residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to register their organ donation decision online. #OrganDonationWeek

It takes 2 minutes to help save up to 9 lives in the future by confirming your organ donation decision - and is truly a life changing decision.

Organ donation will only go ahead with the support of the family. This means it is just as important as ever to add your name and decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, because families are more likely to support the decision of someone who has registered."