Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages joins event and raises awareness of Prostate Cancer and symptoms to be watch out for.

Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK and as with most cancers, prostate cancer is more common as you get older. Prostate cancer is most common in men aged 75 - 79 years.

1 in 6 men in the UK will get prostate cancer at some point in their lives and is more common in black men than in white men. Your risk of prostate cancer is higher if you have a close relative who has had prostate cancer such as your father, brother, grandfather, or uncle.

If prostate cancer has already spread to other parts of the body (advanced or metastatic prostate cancer), it can cause symptoms such as:

Mims Davies MP speaking on Prostate Cancer and ways to improve awareness as an MP

back or bone pain that doesn’t go away with resttirednessweight loss for no reasonThe quick tests and scans you can have to diagnose prostate cancer give information about the type of cell the cancer started in and where it began, how abnormal the cells look under the microscope (the grade), and the size of the cancer and whether it has spread (the stage).

Prostate cancer starts in the prostate gland which is found at the base of the bladder and is about the size of a walnut.

Mims Davies MP said: "As Chair of the APPG for Men and Boys, I know how serious the topic of prostate cancer is and how important it is to raise awareness and make people aware of the symptoms to look out for too.

"I was very pleased to join the drop in event in Parliament and speak to the team on how we can better raise awareness and what I can do to help as an MP.

Mims Davies MP raises awareness of Prostate Cancer and symptoms to be watch out for

"There are a number of ways to test to check for prostate cancer, including a PSA blood test, scans, digital rectal exam, or a biopsy. So please don't wait, contact your doctor today for a quick and easy exam for peace of mind.

"Symptoms of prostate cancer don't usually appear straight away and can include an increased need to urinate, straining while you urinate, a feeling that your bladder has not fully emptied.

"You can check your risk in 30 seconds by following the below link: prostatecanceruk.org/risk-checker

"Please don't wait to check your risk and thank you to my constituents who have reached out to me on this important topic."