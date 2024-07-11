Mims Davies MP shares experience of first few days in Parliament post General Election 2024
"Hello from Westminster!
It's our first proper week as MPs and the only way you can do that, is by swearing into his Majesty, which was my great honour as MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages.
Let me tell you what's been going on beyond that - all the new and returning MPs are sorting their offices and getting back to business and I can promise you we've already done that.
Thank you to my casework team who have already hit the ground running and already helped residents on housing issues. If you emailed in during the campaign and afterwards, we're already getting on with those for you. So please do reach out if you are needing help and support.
Hopefully you'll be seeing my new columns in the Mid Sussex Times and other papers where I'm discussing 3 of my priorities, if you don't subscribe to the newspapers, you can find the articles on my website.
I will also be conducting more Facebook Lives - so watch this space!
We're also doing our first 'Taste from Across EGU' this year - so if you make food, produce drink, or any part of the food and drink business - please do get in touch if you'd like to join, launch a product in Westminster, or recommend a local business.
Speaking of, I've just come back from the Food and Drink Federation event here in Parliament.
Now off to the House of Lords to meet one of my constituents from Uckfield who is here to represent the printing sector.
Now you may have noticed I'm wearing red and white - COME ON ENGLAND! Gareth and the boys definitely brought it!"
