Following Labour scrapping the Winter Fuel Allowance, Mims Davies MP shares 'How To' on applying for Pension Credit

Following the Government’s announcement of means-testing the Winter Fuel Payment and the Energy Price Cap rise due in October, there will be many older people in East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages on lower incomes who will understandably be worried about managing their finances.

This could affect 28,612 residents in Mid Sussex, 38,610 in Wealden, 24,040, and 1,605,709 in the whole of the South East.

With the DWP having launched its Pension Credit Week of Action, Age UK has resources that you can help residents find out if they’re eligible to apply for Pension Credit.

Mims Davies MP

This week is Pension Credit Week of Action with the aim of raising awareness of Pension Credit and encouraging people to check their eligibility and make a claim. For older constituents who are eligible for Pension Credit but are not claiming, the Pension Credit advice page explains how they can claim and the other benefits they could receive if they were to claim. Additionally, the Pension Credit Information guide also has lots of useful details.

Age UK’s benefits calculator can also help older residents find out what benefits they’re entitled to

Thanks to the Pension Credit backdating rules, it's possible to apply for Pension Credit and have the claim backdated by up to 3 months - so long as there is entitlement during that time. This means that the latest date to apply and still qualify for Winter Fuel Payment is 21st December 2024.

Mims Davies MP said: “I have been clear from the start about my opposition to this cruel policy and I will continue to speak out against it.

“For many people their only source of income is the state pension and now they will not get this much needed extra help. This is money that helped ensure they could heat their homes in the winter. It is a disastrous decision by Rachel Reeves and people will not forgive or forget.

“I know many of my older residents will be worrying about how best to manage this coming Winter, especially now with energy prices increasing in October.

“Age UK can help you find out if you might be entitled to Pension Credit which could boost your income by thousands of pounds a year. Please visit: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/information-advice/money-legal/benefits-entitlements/pension-credit/"