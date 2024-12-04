Mims Davies MP shows support for Animal Rescues at Battersea reception

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages shows support for Animal Rescues at Battersea reception

Mims proudly showed her support for the animal rescue sector at an event in Parliament hosted by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

The event celebrated the vital role rescues play in caring for animals and Battersea’s priorities for animal welfare in the new Parliament, and Mims was delighted to meet some of Battersea’s canine current and ex-residents who showed off what amazing pets rescue animals are.

Rescue organisations like Battersea are seeing many animals that have been bred with extreme or unhealthy characteristics, such as flat faces, and animals that have been bred by unscrupulous breeders with little regard for animal welfare.

Battersea Parliamentary Reception

Mims supports Battersea’s campaigning to clamp down on irresponsible breeders with better enforcement, and to support prospective pet owners to make better informed decisions about the breeds they purchase and where they are sourced from. The organisation also wants to see a review of dangerous dogs legislation, and a more comprehensive approach taken to better protecting public safety.

Mims also heard about challenges around the illegal importation of dogs and cats, and the import of animals with cruel mutilations such as ear cropped dogs. Mims supports stronger animal welfare laws to ensure the safeguarding of dogs and cats.

Considering the many benefits of pet ownership, Mims was also struck by the importance of Battersea’s campaign to promote pet friendly housing. Tragically too often pet owners are forced to give much-loved dogs and cats to rescues due to rental restrictions.

Battersea is pleased to see the Renters’ Rights Bill’s measures to support more pets in rented homes, and Mims pledged to offer her support to these parts of the Bill.

Following the event, Mims said: "It was lovely to meet the brilliant Battersea team in Parliament.

"Rescues do amazing work, helping pets and their owners in difficult situations, and Battersea is a champion for the best of rescue.

"There’s lots we can do in Parliament to tackle issues encountered by rescues, from cracking down on puppy smuggling, eradicating mutilations and supporting more people to find pet friendly properties, and I’m delighted to show my support on these issues and for Battersea’s work."