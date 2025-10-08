Mims Davies MP speaks at fringe meeting as Chair of the APPG on Mens and Boys' Issues

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages speaks as Chair of the APPG on Mens and Boys' Issues at the Conservative Party Conference

All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) are informal cross-party groups that have no official status within Parliament and are joined my Member of Parliament's from all parties working together on specific issues and concerns.

They are run by and for Members of the Commons and Lords, though many choose to involve individuals and organisations from outside Parliament in their administration and activities.

Mims is proud to be the Chair of this important APPG, with Vice-chairs Sam Rushworth MP, Lord Michael Farmer, and Baroness Margaret Eaton.

Mims Davies MP raising awareness on Mens and Boys' Issues

The aim of this APPG is to raise awareness of disadvantages and poor outcomes faced by men and boys in education, mental and physical health and law; to influence attitudes, role models, policy and legislation that will lead to positive differences to their well-being and lives.

Mims Davies MP said: "As Chair of the APPG on Mens and Boys' Issues, it was an honour to speak yesterday at the Conservative Party fringe meeting: 'What's happening to men and boys?' in the Sir David Amess Theatre.

"From high male suicide rates to boys’ lack of attainment; from youth unemployment to toxic influencers; from why so many men are ending up in prison due to the challenges of being a dad today and the problem of steroids and what makes a ‘good man’

"These are just some of the challenges facing men and boys in the UK that were discussed.

"I was proud to be on this panel yesterday with colleagues and experts to discuss what policies need to be in place to address these serious challenges.