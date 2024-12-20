Mims Davies MP speaks in Chamber for Women and Equalities Questions on WASPI women and Hospitality

By Mims Davies MP
Contributor
Published 20th Dec 2024, 09:19 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 09:28 BST
Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages speaks in Chamber for Women and Equalities Questions on WASPI women and Hospitality

Mims Davies MP speaks in Chamber for Women and Equalities Questions on WASPI and hospitality.

The new Labour Government have decided not to give compensation to WASPI women.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

WASPI women who have been campaigning hard and consistently for years said the decision was "totally unjustified".

Mims Davies MPplaceholder image
Mims Davies MP

Mims said: "Mr Speaker, Merry Christmas and here's to festive tipples in our locals.

"But it's certainly not a cheery Christmas for the WASPI women that Labour have betrayed.

"Now, hospitality is at the heart of our economy with a diverse workforce, 17% equality act disabled, 20% ethnic minority groups, and over 54% of the sectors workers are women.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Can the Secretary of State tell the House, what conversations have taken place between her and the Chancellor on the chilling effect of future earnings due to the Labour governments jobs tax, higher business rates, underpinned by £3.4 billion of cost increase according to Hospitality UK, which will drive down future earnings."

Related topics:LabourEast GrinsteadUckfieldHospitality
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice