Mims Davies MP speaks in Chamber for Women and Equalities Questions on WASPI women and Hospitality

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages speaks in Chamber for Women and Equalities Questions on WASPI women and Hospitality

The new Labour Government have decided not to give compensation to WASPI women.

WASPI women who have been campaigning hard and consistently for years said the decision was "totally unjustified".

Mims said: "Mr Speaker, Merry Christmas and here's to festive tipples in our locals.

"But it's certainly not a cheery Christmas for the WASPI women that Labour have betrayed.

"Now, hospitality is at the heart of our economy with a diverse workforce, 17% equality act disabled, 20% ethnic minority groups, and over 54% of the sectors workers are women.

"Can the Secretary of State tell the House, what conversations have taken place between her and the Chancellor on the chilling effect of future earnings due to the Labour governments jobs tax, higher business rates, underpinned by £3.4 billion of cost increase according to Hospitality UK, which will drive down future earnings."