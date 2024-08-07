Mims Davies MP speaks on gender representation in politics
Chamber UK and 50:50 Parliament hosted a ‘Get Britain Growing’ event sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group, welcoming newly elected MPs and highlighting the critical issue of gender representation in politics. With the most gender-balanced parliament in British history and the UK’s first female chancellor, attendees explored new opportunities for inclusive economic growth.
During Mims' speech, as Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities, she called for greater gender representation in politics, emphasising the continued fight for inclusivity and fairness and highlighted the ongoing journey towards true gender equality.
Mims' main message was that achieving a more balanced and just society requires the collective effort of everyone—both women and men.
Mims Davies MP said: "I was thrilled to have the opportunity to speak at the Chamber UK and 50:50 Parliament event - Get Britain Growing - sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group.
“As Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities, I was honoured to speak and call for greater gender representation in politics. There are 2.4 million more women in work since 2010. But this needs to be all across the country and this is about growing Britain.
“The gender pay gap is also a huge issue I discussed during the event as it’s so important we are tackling this issue as well as flexible working.
“I urge women to stand up for what you believe in and have that fight, regardless of the obstacles that you may face. Use your voices and always make sure that you are true to yourself.
“We need more Conservative women again… freedom, aspiration, opportunities are things that women are always fighting for.”
Watch Mims' full speech here:
