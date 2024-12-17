Mims Davies MP stands with farmers and Vicky the cow outside Parliament

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, stood outside Parliament with farmers and Vicky the cow protesting against the Family Farm Tax.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mims said it was crucial she show her support for family farmers like Bella and her family who came to Parliament today with Vicky the cow, fighting the Family FarmT ax that Labour are enforcing on them.

Families and futures like Bella's are under threat due to Labour introducing the Family Farm Tax and we must all work together to protect our farmers and keep food on our tables.

You can see Mims' statement on Farming from October:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims and colleagues with Bella and Vicky the cow outside Parliament

https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/news/mims-davies-mp-statement-farming-0

As well as her support from November for the online petition:

https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/news/mims-davies-mp-stands-farmers-and-encourages-residents-sign-stop-farm-tax-petition

On top of Mims joining the march at the end of November with thousands of farmers, Conservative MPs and more against Labour's Budget of Broken Promises:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims Davies MP with colleagues and family farmer, Bella, with Vicky the cow outside Parliament fighting the FamilyFarmTax

https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/news/mims-davies-mp-marches-farmers-and-colleagues-against-labours-budget-broken-promises

Mims Davies MP said:

"I was outside Parliament today on the College Green alongside my Conservative colleagues to join family farmers like Bella and her family, as well as a very special guest - Vicky the cow.

"Families like Bella's who have farms passed down from generations are absolutely aghast and rightly very panicked at Labour's FamilyFarmTax.

"This is putting livelihoods and futures like Bella's and so many others at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The petition out there to stop the Family Farm Tax has gathered over a whopping 200,000 signatures and the Government need to listen.

"We're not going to let this go. This is a threat to our rural communities and farmers way of life.

"This is putting family businesses at risk and the next generation's future in harms way.

"So as I've been doing and will continue to do, this Christmas, please please remember to shop local and support our hard working farmers who work 24/7 365 just to keep food on our tables.

"Lets support them and show them how much we appreciate them."