Mims Davies MP statement on Labour's u-turn on their own Education Bill

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages' statement on Labour's u-turn on their own Education Bill

Labour have been forced to u-turn on their Education Bill after Conservatives fought for academies and their right to provide the best possible education for students.

Mims and her colleagues will keep fighting to ensure all students are protected and receive the best possible education.

Labour have said they will amend their ill-thought through Education Bill which sought to destroy the abilities of academies, often some of the best performing schools in the country, to continue providing exceptional education to our young people after strong opposition from the Conservative Party.

Mims Davies MP said: "Labour have taken a u-turn on their own Education Vandalism Bill.

"This is a clear demonstration that Conservative opposition is working, but it is also a clear demonstration that Labour are disastrously unprepared for the consequences of their decisions.

"We cannot risk the education of our children and younger generations and Labour must learn this as they're clearly unaware."

"My colleagues and I will keep fighting to ensure that despite Labour’s best efforts, children and young people get the best possible education and opportunities that they deserve and have every right to."