Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages is pleased to be supporting Family Business Week

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family Business Week is a week-long celebration of family businesses as a force for good.

Led by Family Business UK, and supported by Natwest, the week is an opportunity for everyone to get behind family businesses and show their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from Monday 25th – Friday 29th November, Family Business Week will showcase contributions made by family businesses, their impact on local communities and the wider economy.

Mims Davies MP supports Family Business Week

Family firms are the backbone of the UK economy and the bedrock of our communities. However, the scale of their impact and contribution is often underestimated. Family Business Week ensures the contribution family firms make up and down the country is recognised and celebrated.

This year, Mims and Family Business UK will be celebrating the central role family firms play in supporting their local economy and community.

Through supporting employees, local suppliers, customers, and community initiatives –communities up and down the country rely heavily on their local family firms. They help enrich the areas in which they operate, with roots which often go back generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims Davies MP said: "I'm thrilled to be supporting Family Business Week - not just this week, but every week.

"Family businesses, such as farming businesses, are the backbone of our economy and deserve a lot more recognition and support.

"This Christmas, and all year round, please do shop local and enjoy the amazing family run businesses we are hugely lucky to have here in the constituency including amazing butchers and farm shops for Christmas dinners.

"I'll also be organising more of my Business Breakfasts in the constituency soon, as well as my Parliamentary 'Taste of' events inviting local businesses to showcase their products with me, in Parliament, with my colleagues, Lords, visitors, staff and so many more! Please do get in touch if you'd like to join!

"Thank you to all the family businesses in East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, and across the UK, for all you do."