Mims Davies MP supports World Mental Health Day 2024

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages supports World Mental Health Day 2024

World Mental Health Day is celebrated every year on the 10th October.

This year’s theme set by the World Federation of Mental Health is workplace mental health. This theme highlights the importance of addressing mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, for the benefit of people, organisations, and communities.

Around half of work-related ill health is down to stress, depression or anxiety, with each person suffering taking an average of 19.6 days off work per year.. The law requires all employers to prevent work-related stress and support good mental health in the workplace by doing a risk assessment and acting on it.

Whether you're wearing a green ribbon to show your support, holding a Tea & Talk, or getting involved another way – you are helping make people feel safer and more likely to talk to someone about their mental health #WMHD2024

Help with mental health - the following organisations can offer advice:

Mind

Rethink

Mental Health Foundatio

NHS For 24-hour support

You can also call the Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258.

If you are worried that a constituent is in immediate danger, call 999 – you can ask to stay on the line while you wait for help to arrive.

Mims Davies MP said: "Today is World Mental Health Day and this year's theme is Workplace Mental Health.

“Today, and everyday, I'd like to encourage all of us to come together and talk about mental health and show everyone that mental health matters and break the stigma ensuring it isn't a taboo subject.

“Talking about our mental health can help us cope better with life’s ups and downs, of which there are so many.

“We never know what people are going through behind the scenes and it's crucial we remember this and always be kind.

“So, on World Mental Health Day and beyond it, why not check in with your friends, family, peers, or colleagues."