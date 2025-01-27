Mims Davies MP: we'll keep fighting to ensure our children get the best possible education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Labour have taken a U-turn on their own ‘Education Vandalism Bill’.

This is a clear demonstration that strong Conservative opposition is working, but it’s also a clear demonstration that Labour is disastrously unprepared for the consequences of their decisions. We absolutely cannot risk the education of our children and younger generations and Labour must learn this as they're clearly unaware. My colleagues and I will keep fighting to ensure that despite Labour’s best efforts, children and young people get the best possible education and opportunities that they deserve and have every right to.

Following the brilliant news of Brighton University Academies Trust to stop running several local schools, I met with our Regional Schools Commissioner as my team and I have been working on this for over 4 years on behalf of residents, students, and parents. Parents can be assured this group will no longer be involved in the Burgess Hill Academy, Lindfield Primary and Blackthorns. I pay tribute to those who have spoken up with me against those who have not had our children’s best interests at heart. I recognise while the next stage is confirmed it will continue to be an unsettling time.

As a reminder, I have my ‘MeetMims’ Q&A event in Newick next week on Friday 7th February at 19:00 so please do all join me and ask any questions and concerns you have for the local area. You can register here - https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/news/newick-meetmims

I was honoured to sign the Westminster Holocaust Educational Trust Book of Commitment on Holocaust Memorial Day. Holocaust Memorial Day on behalf of constituents. It is an important opportunity to reflect on the truly darkest of times, with this year’s theme is ‘For a Better Future’. We must speak out against and tackle all forms of antisemitism.

Meanwhile, I was pleased to join the Samaritans in Parliament to mark #BrewMonday - Samaritans’ takeover of the so-called “Blue Monday” - discussing working together to reduce the number of people who die by suicide. I pledge to work with Samaritans this great charity to help ensure support is always there when we need it.