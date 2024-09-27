Mims Davies MP's letter to Prime Minister re VAT on private school fees
Mims has written to the Prime Minister on behalf of her constituents and the students who will be affected by the disappointing intention to apply VAT to independent schools after engaging with numerous parents as well as local independent schools on the strain.
This Government is breaking two first principles long held in this country - by taxing education and actively restricting freedom of parental choice. Meaning this educational option will be out of reach for many and truly will become a choice for the few.
Parents confirm it's hard to believe the proposed 20% VAT on education will either raise the net revenues anticipated by the Government or improve the quality of the education on offer in the state sector.
In fact, I believe it will have a negative impact on both the independent and state sectors due to large class sizes, increased pressure on local SEND provision and unavailability of school places mid-year in the numbers and locations needed.
I urge this Government to properly reconsider its approach, put all children's needs first and properly listen to all families and act in a way that supports all children, communities, and education settings.
Mims' full letter can be seen here:
