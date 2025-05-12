Mims Davies MP's 'Meet Mims' Q&A event in Turners Hill next week

Mims Davies MP is hosting another of her in person events next week to be as accessible to residents as she can

Register for your ticket here:

Too many people feel remote from the important work their MP's do both in Parliament and locally.

Mims Davies MP's Turners Hill Q&A 'Meet Mims' event

My series of 'Meet Mims’ events is a chance for local constituents of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to come along, hear from me as their Parliamentary representative on the work I'm doing on their behalf, both locally and in Parliament, and to have an independent local journalist put me on the spot.

This will be followed by a Q&A section for residents to ask me any questions they have on the local area, or raise any concerns they have.

Thursday 22nd May, 2025

19:00 - 20:00

Turners Hill, Venue TBA

The exact venue will be sent to attendees closer to the event for security reasons.

Mims Davies MP said:

I'm thrilled next week is my next 'Meet Mims' event with residents, this time in Turners Hill. Local residents of Turners Hill should've received a letter from me recently also inviting them to my in-person Q&A event to ensure those not on the internet are still receiving communication from their Member of Parliament and able to join if they'd like to. Whether you'd like to come and just meet me as your MP, ask me questions, or just join to hear about the work I'm doing on your behalf - all residents are welcome. Thursday 22nd May - I look forward to meeting you all!