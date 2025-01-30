Mims Davies MP's Women's Health Strategy speech in Chamber as Shadow Minister for Women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims spoke in the Chamber on the Women's Health Strategy asking the SoS a number of questions she's awaiting a response on

Mims asked the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care if he will make a statement on the Women’s Health Strategy.

Mims Davies MP said: "For too long, a woman’s experience of the health service has been one of being pushed from pillar to post.

"Crucially, women’s voices have been ignored and responses to their pain, suffering, poor sex lives and traumatic births have been too slow. Overall, women have a sense of being forgotten. Some 2.4 million more women were in work under our Conservative Government.

Mims Davies MP pushing for women's rights in the Chamber as Shadow Minister for Women

"Pain and suffering were affecting too many women and their ability to remain in the labour market, resulting in early retirement or not having their true career potential fulfilled.

"We took direct action, crucially, by listening to women’s experiences. We had almost 100,000 responses to our call for evidence on the gender health gap. We appointed Dame Lesley Regan as the woman’s health ambassador, and Helen Tomlinson as the cross-government menopause ambassador to find out the experience of women employed in different sectors.

"We delivered and funded new women’s health hubs and created joined-up services in the community.

"The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists estimates that removing the requirement of integrated care boards to have a woman’s health hub will impact 600,000 women on waiting lists in England, creating longer waits, disease progression that could be prevented, and resulting in more women attending A&E, unable to work, care or live a fulfilled life.

Mims Davies MP speaking on the Women's Health Strategy

"Labour’s manifesto said that it will prioritise women’s health. Women are now reported to be a lobby group, relegated to being unheard once again.

"Will the Minister confirm whether it is true that the targets to deal with women’s needs will be dropped? If so, what is her justification for that?

"Will she be delivering on the roundly welcomed women’s health strategy from 2022?"

Mims continued: "A total of 1,300 families gave evidence to the all-party group on birth trauma. What are the plans to drive up maternity safety standards across the country?

"Will there be a response to that?

"Will Dame Lesley Regan be sacked, will she remain the women’s health ambassador, or will she be replaced, as Helen Tomlinson was, by someone who seems more interested in selling books than in delivering on the ground for women? What steps are being taken on sex-specific language in health communications and guidance that relate to women’s individual health issues and biological needs?

"Amidst the technical details of the mandate planning guidance, the reality is that these decisions have real impacts for families and women have been worried by recent reports in my constituency and many others.

"And so they should be – as the word women is not even in this NHS updated planning document.

"The truth is this promise breaking Labour Government, despite warm words and platitudes to women’s charities and causes actually has a woman problem and its coming from the top.

"From briefing against their own women to letting down women in all our communities.

"Every one knows somebody waiting in pain and once again this government is prepared to let it be women."